We have seen over and over the spirit of kindness and compassion that permeates southcentral Kentucky.
Where there is a need, people step in to help.
A prime example of that giving spirit is the inspiring story of Beth Lowder.
As the Daily News’ Jake Moore chronicled last week, Lowder is the founder of the Scott Bolt Be Kind Club.
Lowder’s brother, Scott Bolt, 47, died in a utility vehicle accident in 2021.
“When people talked about him and remembered him, it was always just about his kindness and how kind he was,” she said. “I closed his eulogy with, ‘the best way to leave here today and remember Scott is to go out and be kind.’ ”
Lowder began brainstorming ways to keep her brother’s legacy of kindness alive.
“What can I do to keep my brother’s life and legacy alive? Especially for our children,” she said.
Thus was born the Scott Bolt Be Kind Club in March of 2022.
Lowder described her grassroots charity as a “one-woman operation with a lot of support.”
Lowder picks a different nonprofit to support each month. She then posts the organization’s wishlist on the club’s Facebook page, resulting in community donations.
The club has already worked with 15 nonprofits including Room in the Inn, Santa for Seniors and Kids on the Block. The results are tangible as Lowder was able to drop off a trunk of food and a $500 check to LifeWorks at WKU, give $1,000 to the Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center and send a pile of toys and games to Curbside Ministries.
Lowder is now accepting donations for the Boys and Girls Club of BG for the month of June.
“This was a way to find the hidden gems that are out there that might not get the exposure some of the bigger-name organizations get,” Lowder said of her efforts.
The Scott Bolt Be Kind Club is an inspiring effort and a shining example of turning a tragedy into a triumph.
– Donations can be dropped off in bins at Lowder & McGill’s law office, Jim Johnson Nissan or at Ted Strode Insurance – Kentucky Farm Bureau. Those wishing to donate funds can Venmo Lowder at @Beth-Lowder, with all proceeds going to the month’s partner.