The numbers still have a powerful sting – 17, the number of dead from the 2021 tornadoes that struck the city.
It was a historic tragedy. However, as the months continue to tick by, into August of this year, another number looms historic – $2.2 million, the amount of United Way of Southern Kentucky’s investment into three local entities that continue to help craft our city’s comeback.
Habitat for Humanity of Bowling Green/Warren County will get $1.15 million. The group plans to build more affordable housing and a storm shelter, with a goal to have it complete by the end of the year at a price of $150,000.
The Housing Authority of Bowling Green was allocated $750,000 to put toward six single-family homes that will “have an affordable price with reasonable mortgages,” said the Rev. Steve Pankey of Christ Episcopal Church and a member of United Way’s executive board.
And, the city’s collaborative Jennings Creek park project received nearly $350,000 in funding.
What a shot in the arm for a community that still has rebounding to do from the devastating storms.
“This is truly a historic day for us,” said Debbie Hills, United Way of Southern Kentucky president and CEO.
It’s another red-letter date for the compassion and effort Bowling Green residents and groups have employed to get past this horrible tragedy.
Much has been said in the past few years, and even before the storm, about the spirit of help and support members of this community display that led to “Bowling Green Strong,” a phrase that has grown in stature in the wake of Dec. 11, 2021’s dark arrival.
Hundreds of homes were destroyed that night. People were killed, injured, displaced – and the city needed its strength to address the mounting needs, many of which still remain but are being tackled each day.
Being able to count on one another in the face of such need is a heartfelt blessing for those still in need of help.
We’re glad to see the powerful response by our community and United Way of Southern Kentucky. It is another example of the city’s backbone and perseverance as we move forward to get back to normal.
We salute United Way of Southern Kentucky and are thankful and prayerful that the love and caring support of the city continues.
We’re confident that display of humanity will go on and provide an example of how special this city is to those who are watching.