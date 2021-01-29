For nearly a year, the coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc on our routines and norms, but our leaders and institutions have found ways to make sure the people’s business is done.
Warren County’s roadside litter pickup system was disrupted when the Kentucky Department of Corrections decided to forbid inmates from working outside prisons and jails during the pandemic, meaning the Warren County Regional Jail could no longer provide the necessary manpower. Since then, the county has turned to private contractors to pick up the slack, and the results have reportedly been positive.
Public Works Director Josh Moore said the contractors – Affordable Lawn Care and WDM Lawn Care – have cleared more than 1,200 bags worth of trash from about 65 miles of road since November, and they’ve even picked up larger items such as mattresses and televisions. These contracts, which currently run through March, are paid through the same $120,000 in state funding that normally goes toward the work-release program. If necessary, the arrangement can be extended beyond March.
In the grand scheme of things, roadside litter pickup is hardly the most pressing issue facing local governments during the COVID era. But it’s not irrelevant, either, so kudos to Moore and Stan Reagan, the county coordinator of environmental planning and assistance, for creating a plan to use private businesses to fill the gap. After the inmate program was shelved, litter predictably began accumulating around the county, prompting some residents to approach Warren Fiscal Court late last year about addressing the issue.
That’s being done now, and our county is aesthetically and environmentally better for it. Here’s hoping these private contracts are maintained as long as necessary until the jail is again able to staff the program.
