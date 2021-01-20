COVID-19 vaccines are providing hope after a nearly year-long, tiring battle against the virus that has claimed 400,000 lives nationally.
The effort to vaccinate Americans, starting with health care workers and others on the frontlines, as well as the elderly, has been a monumental task.
Locally, The Medical Center at Bowling Green is leading the effort to vaccinate residents.
After vaccinating health care workers and others in what has been dubbed Phase 1A, The Medical Center is now into Phase 1B – those at least 70 years of age.
Of course, performing vaccinations on such a large scale is a difficult task, and the immense demand for the vaccinations means that the process will take time.
Med Center Health Vice President of Corporate Support Services Dr. Melinda Joyce recently told the Daily News that it has seen an “overwhelming” response to its COVID-19 vaccination program.
Currently, The Medical Center is administering more than 500 doses of COVID-19 vaccines daily and has administered more than 6,000 doses already.
As a result of the demand, “it takes a long time just to get scheduled. We are asking the community for patience. We are working as diligently as we can to get people vaccinated and to beat this pandemic,” she said.
It may be frustrating to register for a vaccination and have to wait to hear back on an appointment, but the delays are understandable given the unique circumstances.
The good news is that the demand shows local residents are eager to get vaccinated.
A widespread vaccination of the populace, along with efforts like mask wearing and social distancing in the meantime, are our best chance to finally get beyond the ravaging impact of the pandemic.
After Phase 1B is completed, the effort will move on to Phase 1C – anyone over 60, anyone over 16 with a condition that makes them high-risk and all essential workers. An exact timetable for that phase has not been set.
Individuals who qualify under the age requirements for Phase 1B (being at least 70 years old) can add their name to the scheduling request list by texting SENIOR to 270-796-3200 or by emailing vaccine@mchealth.net with your full name, date of birth and phone number.
We applaud The Medical Center, as well as other health care providers, for the difficult but crucial effort to administer the vaccines. We also encourage all residents to take advantage of the vaccinations when they are able.
There is a light at the end of the coronavirus tunnel, but only if we take advantage of the hope that widespread vaccinations provide.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.