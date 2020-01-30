There is no doubt that Community Action of Southern Kentucky provides numerous vital services for the region, from Head Start and emergency food and shelter programs to coordinating the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program and GO bg Transit.
Unfortunately, much of the attention the organization has received in recent months has been about fixing CASK’s own issues, rather than its work helping people.
The nonprofit agency has been forthright in detailing that, under the agency’s previous administration, there was “overall mismanagement and overspending in all areas,” as Don Butler, interim executive director, told the Daily News recently.
Butler was CASK’s executive director from 1985 until 2005. When financial issues from the tenure of former CASK Executive Director Melissa Weaver surfaced, the agency’s board brought Butler back in 2018 to help fix the problem.
Because the agency administers federal funding for some of its programs, the need for strict financial oversight is vital.
The city of Bowling Green contracts with Community Action to operate the GO bg Transit system, which is paid for by city and federal funds. Because of that contract, the city has been closely monitoring how Community Action has been spending transit funds. A Dec. 18 letter from the city of Bowling Green to CASK, for example, outlines $115,302 in public transit overspending by the agency and also details late required payments the agency made to the state retirement system.
Mismanagement of the federal funds could lead to penalties from the federal government, from more required monitoring to, in the most dire case, loss of the funding.
CASK has since responded, acknowledging the problem.
Butler told the Daily News that “we are going to keep working to fix things. ... We finally have the financial staff in place to provide proper oversight,” and the agency is working with city and state officials to make sure the problems don’t resurface.
There are some positive signs for the agency moving forward.
Butler said he inherited more than $1 million in debt, but that has already been cut by half.
Bowling Green Mayor Bruce Wilkerson also said he believes the agency is “working hard to get their program back on track.”
CASK is also set to get a major cash infusion as the fiscal courts in the 10 CASK-served counties recently all signed on to an interlocal agreement that will allow the agency to apply for a seven-year, $500,000 loan from the Kentucky Association of Counties. Those funds will be used to deal with the agency’s financial issues and help fund a planned rural public transportation system, which CASK officials said could be another source of funding for the agency.
While it is troubling that the agency was allowed to be mismanaged for several years, we give credit to Butler and Community Action for acknowledging the issues and tackling them head-on.
Many people in southcentral Kentucky count on the services administered through Community Action. We join them in hoping that the issues are a thing of the past and the agency can again focus on providing vital services across the region.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.