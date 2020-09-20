According to the most recent data available from the Barren River District Health Department, at least 114 southcentral Kentuckians have succumbed to coronavirus-involved health conditions, 37 of them from Warren County.
Each of those lives was precious, and we join all area residents in mourning those losses and praying for their surviving family and friends. The immense toll the virus has taken on the health and livelihoods of so many around the world is difficult to fathom, and there are many more difficult days ahead before we can truly put the pandemic behind us.
One local passing received particularly heightened attention: Dr. Rebecca Shadowen’s leadership role in the local coronavirus response cast a unique light on her death Sept. 11 at age 62. The Med Center Health infectious disease expert – who was known around the globe and drew on an extensive international network of information and sources – was a familiar face locally long before the pandemic, but quickly became perhaps the most trusted local voice as COVID-19 entered our lives in late winter and early spring. The announcement in May that she tested positive for the virus was greeted with widespread community support, and the tragic news of her death nearly four months later was met with an outpouring of condolences.
According to many who worked closely with Shadowen, her biggest strengths grew from a potent combination of robust intellect and easy accessibility. She was steadfast in her pursuit of knowledge and understanding, and she was eager to share her talents with others. For a physician, there might be no higher praise.
Considering the breadth of her contributions to the local medical community, losing Shadowen would have left a void no matter when it occurred. But that void seems especially vast now, considering so much remains to be learned about the coronavirus and so much leadership will be needed as we continue navigating the pandemic. Others will surely rally to fill the space she occupied, but she cannot be replaced.
We extend our prayers to Shadowen’s family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time, just as we know Shadowen herself grieved for all in our community who are affected by this terrible pandemic.
