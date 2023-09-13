Once again, Bowling Green and Warren County’s successes are leading to some issues.
This time, it’s with volunteer fire departments being spread too thin to keep up with more people and more calls for help.
Emergency responses are way up. Going back 35 years ago, longtime veteran volunteer firefighter Bob Skipper, the fire chief at Woodburn Volunteer Fire Department, says there were about 80 runs each year.
That number has skyrocketed to 596 in 2022, and that growth is mirrored by other departments.
Warren County’s population 35 years ago was 76,636. Today’s population is 137,212. That means more people needing more help as the area continues to flourish.
“Everything has continued to grow, including our run volumes,” said Jason Duckett, chief of the Gott VFD. “We have people who do want to volunteer, but they can’t volunteer that much time to cover that many runs.”
The county government, under the leadership of first-term Judge-Executive Doug Gorman, plans to explore ways to address the issue before it gets much worse.
Volunteer firefighters expressed their concerns to the county recently, and Gorman and the county magistrates agreed to pony up $53,000 for a study of the VFDs in this fiscal year budget.
“Our volunteer fire departments are fantastic,” Gorman said. “For 50 years, we’ve relied on volunteers throughout the county.
“Now everyone is asking what do we need to do to address the growth. I felt that the best thing would be to hire a consultant who can give us options.”
Fifth District Magistrate Eric Aldridge and five of the VFD chiefs serve on a committee that put together a request for proposals as the first step in finding a consultant to make recommendations to the county about how the workload can be better maintained.
Funding, as always, is an issue. Households and businesses pay dues for the fire protection – $50 for households and $70 for businesses. The county supplements the operating budgets for the nine county VFDs.
The fire dues have not increased since 2013. All possible funding streams are on the table, but an increase in those dues doesn’t sound unreasonable at this juncture.
VFDs serve and protect thousands of Warren Countians. We are glad to see this issue being addressed by the county and are hopeful funding can be increased to ensure the departments have the resources they need.