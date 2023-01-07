They are among the most vulnerable, and a nonprofit, volunteer-based agency is expanding its reach to help children who are abused or neglected and guide them toward a safe life and a productive life structure.
Court Appointed Special Advocates of South Central Kentucky, as part of its expansion into Allen, Edmonson and Simpson counties, plans to offer a new format for its advocate training classes in an effort to build a larger base of volunteers.
Volunteers for the nonprofit, which currently serves Barren, Hart, Metcalfe and Warren counties, serve as a tool for such children in the court system and advocates for the child’s well-being.
When assigned to a child, “volunteers researches the child’s case, reviews documents, interviews relevant people and makes a report to the court as to what is in the best interest of the child, in terms of services, placement, visitation, reunification and permanency,” according to the CASA website.
Kudos to judges in Allen, Edmonson and Simpson counties for their support for the program. Innocent victims of domestic turmoil need support – in and out of the court system – as they navigate the dramatic path they are on, through no fault of their own.
It is vital that a support system for these children and families is as strong as possible to help ensure stability for all involved and provide a foundation to build upon as their lives continue to unfold in the wake of unstable and tragic beginnings.
With the planned expansion, training will be available for those interested in volunteering. There is 30 hours of training for those willing to represent these children.
There is now the added asset of available flex training, which involves 15 hours in-person and 15 hours of self-directed online training.
“Many times during this process, the CASA advocate is the only consistent person in that child’s life,” said CASA Executive Director Melinda Hill in a Daily News article on the training and expansion of the nonprofit.
We wish CASA success in its continued outreach and are thankful to those who volunteer for such a crucial role in our society.
– For more information, contact CASA Advocate Development Specialist Steve Jones at (270) 782-5353 or e-mail him at steve@casaofsck.org.