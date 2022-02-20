“Every election is determined by the people who show up.” – Larry J. Sabato, founder of the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics, which works to promote civic engagement and participation.
Voting has been and continues to be a bedrock of our nation’s representative democracy, and any efforts to increase the number of qualified voters who come to the polls for each election should be applauded.
That’s why we endorse Warren County Clerk Lynette Yates’ plan to permanently move to vote centers in the 2022 election cycle.
As any local voter knows, Warren County used the traditional precinct voting locations for generations, but COVID-19 has forced many changes. Acting under a state emergency order, one change was the introduction of vote centers in the 2020 election as a safety measure during the pandemic.
In 2020, the downtown Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center was used for three weeks of early voting and was then one of six vote centers utilized throughout the county on Election Day, the Daily News’ Don Sergent reported.
The process will be tweaked a bit this year after the Kentucky General Assembly allowed for the use of vote centers for three days of early voting instead of the three weeks that were used in 2020. With the pandemic easing and people clearly more willing to venture outside their bubble to visit stores, businesses, entertainment venues, etc., we feel the change from three weeks to three days of early voting makes sense from a logistical standpoint and will not adversely affect turnout.
In Warren County, the three days of early voting will be May 12, 13 and 14 – the Thursday, Friday and Saturday before Election Day – at five locations: Phil Moore Park, Ephram White Park, Buchanon Park, Living Hope Baptist Church and the county’s Sugar Maple Square property.
Yates said voting May 17 will take place at the five early voting locations plus Cumberland Trace Elementary School, Warren Central High School and the University of Kentucky cooperative extension building at 5162 Russellville Road.
The same early voting and Election Day venues will be used for November’s general election.
And as with SKyPAC in 2020, the vote centers will not be for specific precincts and instead will be open to all of the county’s registered voters.
While we do wish at least one of the vote centers was located downtown, providing an easier path to vote for those who live or work downtown, we still endorse this plan and see the turnout numbers in 2020 as the citizenry’s endorsement of vote centers as well.
In the November 2020 election, Warren County had 55,762 ballots cast out of 89,576 registered voters for a 62.25% voter turnout, which was better than the statewide turnout of 60.33%.
“That’s a great turnout,” Yates said. “The emergency plan in 2020 worked great.”
While many smaller counties will continue with traditional precinct voting, Warren County – which had 49 polling places (some with more than one precinct) before the pandemic – is now stepping into a permanent change that we believe, overall, will improve voter engagement.
“We’re trying to make it easier for the public,” Yates said.
And that’s something we should all support.