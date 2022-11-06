Save for one year – 2014 – more people have been voting in mid-term elections since 1998, according to data compiled by fairvote.org.
From 1998’s 38% voter turnout to 2018’s 50%, more Americans are exercising their right to choose their leaders in odd-year national and local elections.
On a local level, there are races in play that will alter Warren County and Bowling Green governments as a new county judge-executive and new city commissioner hopefuls are on the ballot. Elections for state representative in the 20th District, county clerk and magistrates are up for grabs as well.
Voters will choose education, state Supreme Court and city leaders, along with a U.S. senator and others.
Two constitutional amendments – one on abortion and the other on increasing powers of the General Assembly – also are on the slate.
All elections, arguably, are important. President Joe Biden declares this is a battle for democracy itself.
While that might be a stretch – a tad of hyperbole – it certainly is aimed at the growing cultural war that threatens to further divide Americans into their political camps based on party, race, religion – all aspects that make the United States a melting pot but have drawn in partisan battles that at best are stewing our mood in ways that are clearly divisive.
What really matters – more than the ever-present social media commentary – is taking the voting responsibility seriously, doing research on candidates and going to the polls and participating in the process. A well-informed electorate is a vital component to advancing our society through the choices we make, and there is plenty of vitriol on both sides of the political aisle to study and discard.
There certainly is no lack of energy in the political arena – Americans are becoming more passionate about their rights to choose those they feel will have a positive impact on their lives, and there is a strong slate of candidates from which to choose.
Let us hope the increasing voter turnout in mid-terms will continue Tuesday.