Since Joe Biden defeated then-President Donald Trump and assumed the presidency with a narrow U.S. House majority and a Senate split 50-50, Democrats have somehow claimed an overwhelming mandate to remake America in seemingly every area of life.
On Tuesday, less than 10 months after Biden took office, one of America’s bluest states for more than a decade – Virginia – began to fight back at the polls.
Biden beat Trump in Virginia by 10 percentage points just a year ago, but Republican Glenn Youngkin won the Virginia governor’s race this week, uniting Trump’s most fervent supporters with enough suburban voters to defeat longtime Democratic Party official and former Gov. Terry McAuliffe.
Youngkin is the first GOP candidate to win statewide office in a dozen years, but the GOP tide didn’t stop there. Republican Winsome Sears defeated Democrat Hala Ayala in the lieutenant governor race, becoming the first Black woman elected to a statewide office in Virginia. And in that state’s race for attorney general, Republican Jason Miyares, who is of Cuban descent, defeated Democratic incumbent Mark Herring to become the state’s first Latino attorney general.
Three major races in a state where no Republican had won statewide in more than a decade. Three Republican victories.
CNN’s John King called it “a bruising rebuke of Biden.”
U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said “the Democratic Party has wildly misread their mandate.”
While the Democrats have some ideas that most Americans can support, they have torpedoed their opportunities to score points with voters and help them with radical actions or statements about our schools, our police and others that left many Americans cold.
On schools, McAuliffe – a former Democratic National Committee chairman – took deserved heat late in the campaign for telling parents they had no role in the classroom education of their children. “I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach,” he said after some parents had objected to what they considered inappropriate and politicized assigned books and materials.
Youngkin, meanwhile, promised to expand Virginia’s limited charter schools and keep critical race theory out of schools. Critical race theory is an academic framework that centers on the idea that racism is systemic in the nation’s institutions and that they function to maintain the dominance of White people.
On law enforcement, far-left Democrats – in the wake of deadly encounters between officers and Black citizens – have pushed to defund or disband police departments, creating outage among law enforcement supporters throughout the nation. While it was immediately unclear what role that may have played in the Virginia election, voters made it clear halfway across the nation in Minneapolis that Democrats had again overplayed their hand. Voters there rejected a ballot question asking them if they wanted to replace the Minneapolis Police Department with a new department of public safety, which would take a “public health approach” to addressing safety issues.
“This should be a wakeup call to politicians who want to simply abolish and defund police departments. Police officers ... place public safety and justice for crime victims at the forefront of their daily actions,” a statement from the Minnesota Police & Peace Officers Association said.
Back in Virginia and, more notably, just across the Potomac in Washington, Democrats looked for a path forward after the election shellacking. Biden’s approval ratings have plummeted in recent months due to his miserably executed Afghanistan withdrawal, rising inflation and polls that show Americans believe our nation is on the wrong track economically, and – if some in Congress are to be believed – America can expect more of the same in coming months. The White House and some officials across the party have pledged to forge ahead with the twin pillars of the president’s domestic agenda.
But Sen. Joe Manchin, the West Virginia Democrat who has warned of the political and economic dangers of such actions, said the election sent a message, even if many of his fellow Democrats in D.C. didn’t want to hear it.
“It should be a call to all of us to be more attentive to people back home,” Manchin said.