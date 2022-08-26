If you liked the way the May primary was conducted, you’re in luck for the November election. If not, stay tuned ... more changes could be coming after November.
The Warren County Board of Elections this week approved a plan for the November election. Its plan, which is similar to how the May primary was conducted, calls for early voting Nov. 3-5 from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. each day at five locations: Ephram White Park, Living Hope Baptist Church, Buchanon Park, Phil Moore Park and Sugar Maple Square. That Thursday-through-Saturday voting will be followed Nov. 8 by Election Day balloting from 6 a.m. through 6 p.m. at those five early locations plus three more: Cumberland Trace Elementary School, Warren Central High School and the Warren County Cooperative Extension Office on Russellville Road.
Any county registered voter can vote at any of the vote centers.
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced many changes in our lives, with voting processes among them. Gone probably forever are the days when the county had a 49-location system, Warren County Clerk Lynette Yates said, but the current format could be changed as well.
Yates explained that state-level redistricting has already had an impact on local state House and Senate districts but that reapportionment of the county’s six magisterial districts is still to come.
“We’re going to try to make some adjustments next year after we see the reapportionment,” she said.
Under the current format, only about 4,000 people voted early in the May primary, and the total turnout counting Election Day was only 16%. While we realize, sadly, that some people won’t vote no matter how easy we make it, we also believe new steps must be taken in an effort to boost public participation.
We understand that the old 49-location model is indeed unwieldy, but holding the number of total voting locations to less than 10 in a county of Warren County’s geographic size seems too limiting.
We urge the local elections board to increase the number of sites. For example, we contend northern Warren County is underserved and deserves at least one more voting center.
In announcing the November plan, Yates said her staff may have to tweak the number of locations in an effort to get a better voter turnout. “If there’s not good turnout for early voting, we may spread out to some smaller centers,” Yates said.
In addition to the early voting and Election Day, Yates said county residents can request mail-in absentee ballots from Sept. 24 through Oct. 25. You can apply for the absentee ballot on the go vote.ky.gov website or by calling the county clerk’s office at 270-843-5306. In-person excused absentee voting will be available in the county clerk’s office from Oct. 26 through Nov. 2 for those who qualify.
We remain confident in Yates and the election board to find the best answers. The pandemic has brought many changes, and we are all navigating a difficult new chapter in our lives. But voting is one of our most sacred rights, and we believe that the more opportunities a person has to cast a ballot, the better our society will be for it.