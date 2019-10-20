No politician or American should ever make fun of someone’s religion or values. Religion and values should be respected.
Sadly, not all people show respect to a large segment of this country’s population. Who can forget 2008, when then-presidential candidate Barack Obama talked about how conservatives cling to their guns and religion? Who can forget in 2016, when then-presidential candidate Hillary Clinton called Donald Trump’s supporters a “basket of deplorables” during the campaign?
These were mean-spirited remarks from both candidates and showed total disdain for people who take their faith seriously, take their values and morals seriously and are proud, responsible gun owners who use their guns for hunting and target shooting.
These hurtful words were directed at millions and millions of people all across the country.
Sadly, the national Democratic Party has shown disdain for middle America for years now, as evidenced by these highly offensive remarks.
One would think that after the loss in 2016 by horrible candidate Clinton, Democrats would not once again attack millions of Americans with deplorable comments on the stump. They obviously didn’t learn a thing, because far-left presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass, slammed “old-fashioned religion” on Tuesday at an LGBTQ forum.
Warren, who has lied about her Native American ancestry, was asked: “What if a supporter approaches you and says, ‘Senator, I’m old-fashioned and my faith teaches me that marriage is between one man and one woman. What is your response?’ ”
Warren replied, “Well, I’m going to assume it’s a guy who said that. And I’m going to say, then just marry one woman. I’m cool with that. Assuming you can find one.”
This, again, is a mean-spirited comment made by someone who just several years ago went on record as being as being against same-sex marriages.
The intent of her rude and disingenuous reply was to take a jab at those who happen to believe that marriage is between one man and one woman. It is a simple fact that the majority of people in America are married man and wife. This isn’t spin, it’s the truth.
When Warren makes remarks such as these, she is getting into the same trench with Clinton and basically saying that those who don’t believe in same-sex marriages are deplorable.
People who don’t believe in same-sex marriages aren’t deplorable or homophobic. They simply believe that marriage is between a man and a woman. They have that right just as those who choose to marry within their own sex have that right.
What is also odd about Warren’s reply is that she just assumed such a question would come from a man, even though the questioner at the forum never mentioned the sex of the person who might ask the question. We believe the reason Warren replied the way she did is because Warren is a feminist, and feminists often express opinions about men that attempt to lessen their worth.
Warren’s remarks were highly offensive and showed a candidate who looks down on middle America and the values and morals that those living in it represent. If she is the nominee, she’s going to have a hard time explaining this reply while campaigning in middle America, where millions of people disagreed with her offensive and judgmental comments.
