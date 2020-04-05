As a country, we must all come together as one and try to beat COVID-19.
We need to reduce the number of new cases of the disease and decrease the number of deaths it causes, because at the end of the day, we are all Americans.
Battling this global pandemic shouldn’t be a Republican, Democratic or independent issue – it should be an American issue, where partisan political games aren’t played.
But sadly, some in our nation’s capital simply cannot help themselves, even when a national emergency is occurring right before our eyes on a daily basis.
Last week, Congress passed a $2.2 trillion stimulus package to help American families during these dire times. It was a much-needed piece of legislation that will do a lot to help families across the country in their time of need.
While we are glad it passed, it was unfortunate to see politicians on both sides of the aisle try to add so much pork that we believe is simply wasteful spending at the taxpayers’ expense.
On the Democratic side, $25 million was approved for the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., tried to allocate $300 million in the House bill to fund the Corporation For Public Broadcasting. The Republican-held Senate allocated $75 million for it. Pelosi also tried to add $1.2 billion to require airlines to purchase expensive “renewable” jet fuel. It was $200 million per year in grants to “develop, transport and store sustainable aviation fuels that would reduce U.S. greenhouse gas emissions.” The Senate bill eliminated this provision.
Pelosi’s proposed legislation would have given $1.1 billion to the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the National Endowment of the Arts and the Humanities. The Senate bill provided funding of $200 million. If not stripped down by the Senate, Pelosi’s bill would’ve doubled the budgets of these agencies.
Our main question about all of this proposed wasteful spending is: What does giving money to these agencies have to do with battling COVID-19?
Nothing at all that we can see.
Sure, we see nothing wrong with money going to some of the places it was approved for the sake of those employed at these places, based on keeping them healthy, but some of the amounts proposed in the House and passed in the Senate seem like pretty extreme spending to us.
Both sides are to blame here, not just Pelosi’s side.
Good for the Republicans for at least cutting the price tag down on Pelosi’s very expensive wish list, but at the end of the day, they signed off on some massive spending as well. And these are just a few examples of some of the wasteful spending that really will do nothing in the long run to help COVID-19.
We are glad the $2.2 trillion stimulus package was passed and signed into law by President Donald Trump, but we wish more was done in this package to help the American people, not airline emissions, funding for the arts and other places where this money will not make much difference in the battle against COVID–19.
