U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., has proved time and time again that she is nothing but a hate-filled rabble-rouser.
A few years ago, this out-of-touch politician from the state that residents are fleeing in droves called for people to harass and confront Republicans and people working in President Donald Trump’s Cabinet.
We watched as members of Trump’s Cabinet were harassed, yelled at and even told to leave restaurants simply because they worked for the administration.
Those who this happened to didn’t deserve this type of harassment simply because of a connection to the president.
Waters shares a lot of blame for this happening as she was one of the main promoters of it. We wonder how she would like it if members of the Trump administration urged their supporters to harass Waters and her family when they are trying to enjoy dinner or are out and about in public somewhere?
The answer is very simple: She wouldn’t like it one bit.
If the misconduct that she promoted wasn’t bad enough, Waters came out just before last week’s election and made the outrageous comments that she cannot forgive Black voters – especially “Black young men” – who vote for Trump because he is “a racist.”
“For those Black young men who think somehow they can align themselves with Trump, not only are they terrible mistaken, any of them showing their face, I will never, ever forgive them for undermining the possibility to help their own people and their own communities,” Waters said.
Waters apparently thinks Black people aren’t capable of listening to the candidates, seeing what they stand for and what they can do for the Black community.
We have news for this out-of-touch congresswoman. Black people are perfectly capable of listening to the candidates’ positions and making their own decisions on who they want to lead our country by voting for the candidate of their choice.
Waters essentially called Black voters who voted for Trump “Uncle Toms,” which is beyond insulting considering almost 10 percent of the Black population in this country voted for Trump.
And this racist rhetoric that Waters and her far-left colleagues spew about our president is simply not founded in fact.
Racist presidents don’t get Black unemployment rates to the lowest rates in decades. They don’t put Black people in their Cabinet, which Trump has done, and they don’t denounce white supremacists, which Trump has done 38 times now to be exact. Racist presidents also don’t sign bipartisan legislation that permanently provides more than $250 million a year to the nation’s historically Black universities, along with dozens of other institutions that serve large groups of minority students.
It’s also worth noting that Waters hasn’t introduced any legislation that we can find in the 29 years she has been in Congress to help Black people in her district.
Our message to Waters is stop with the hate-filled rhetoric. Those who voted for Trump shouldn’t be shunned by Waters or anyone else as they simply voted for the person who they best thought should be our next commander-in-chief, which is their right as Americans.
It’s time for Waters to look in the mirror.
The real racist isn’t Trump. It’s Waters, who has a history of playing the race card throughout her rather undistinguished political career in California’s 32nd Congressional District.
