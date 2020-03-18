U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., is a no-good, no-account rabble rouser.
Not only is this left-wing loudmouth a media hog, she has a habit of saying things that are insensitive to a lot of people in this country, including totally out-of-line and out-of-bounds comments regarding President Donald Trump.
In 2016, the majority of the Electoral College elected Trump to be the next president of this great country. Democrats, such as Waters and many of her colleagues, are still very angry and in denial that Trump is our duly elected president.
Because of this, people like Waters take advantage of every chance they can to take over-the-top shots at our commander in chief.
As this editorial is being written, people are scared, and rightfully so, over the coronavirus outbreak. Trump has proven to be a leader during this crisis by declaring a national state of emergency, taking a test to see if had the virus and encouraging others to do the same. He’s led by example during this crisis and we couldn’t be any prouder of him, and we believe a large segment of the population would agree.
Except, of course, people like Waters. Waters recently said Trump needs to shut his mouth when it pertains to the coronavirus. Waters went on to say in this outrageous comment that Trump should allow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the National Institutes of Health and others to deal with this issue and help us through it.
Waters apparently didn’t get the memo, but the agencies she mentioned are already heavily involved in this “issue,” as she refers to it.
Who does this person think she is?
Trump doesn’t need Waters’ or anyone else’s permission to speak whenever he wants, especially when a lot of Americans want to hear from our president and know what he is doing about this national crisis. He is commander in chief, and whenever he feels he needs to talk, he should always be afforded that right.
Perhaps Waters needs to shut her mouth and take care of the many problems in California’s 43rd District that she represents in Congress.
Let us not forget this is the rabble rouser who in 2018 encouraged her supporters to publicly confront and harass members of the Trump administration in response to the “zero tolerance” policy that led to the separation of families at the border.
“Let’s make sure we show up wherever we have to show up. And if you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them. And you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere. We’ve got to get the children connected to their parents,” Waters said in a television interview.
These words from a sitting congresswoman were meant to harass and incite violence against anybody associated with the Trump administration. As many will recall, members of Trump’s cabinet were forced to leave restaurants because of people who followed Waters’ ill-advised comments.
Those who work for Trump or formerly worked for him were treated very badly and unfairly at the direction of Waters.
How would she like it if she and her entourage were in a restaurant and got harassed like these Trump cabinet members and staffers did?
She probably wouldn’t have liked it too much.
So, again Mrs. Waters, you take care of your congressional district in California, quit the continuous rabble rousing and out-of-line comments and let the president of the United States do his job for the entire country, as he has been doing since he was duly elected in 2016.
