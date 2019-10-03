It is important to know that school safety threats can come in different varieties.
There are “transient” threats, which, according to the National Association of School Psychologists, may be made as non-genuine expressions, temporary feelings of anger or intended as “jokes” or figures of speech. In such cases, the issue is resolved quickly and often ends with apologies, retractions or clarifications from the student or students involved.
Then there are the substantive threats. These threats to school safety are more serious. They involve specific and plausible details, such as a certain victim, time, place and method. They are repeated over time or conveyed to different people and involve concrete planning and preparatory steps.
Assessing and managing these threats is an unfortunate aspect of how our schools must operate.
That’s why we are encouraged by Warren County Public Schools’ recent move to promote a new anonymous reporting tool on its website.
The new STOP Tipline service, offered through the Kentucky Office of Homeland Security, allows potential threats to be reported through an email-like format or through a hotline at 866-393-6659.
What’s beneficial about this service, WCPS Superintendent Rob Clayton told the Daily News, is that issues can be reported immediately if they need to be and school officials can respond promptly.
Last year, the Bowling Green Independent School District introduced the same tipline, and we believe that’s a positive step as well.
To be clear, Warren County Public Schools already has several online tools for reporting bullying and other school culture issues. If a new tool can enable district officials to respond to these situations more effectively, however, we can’t help but see that as an improvement.
Clayton said it best earlier this week in our story about the tipline.
“Any time that we can take another step to ensure the safety of our students and staff, we’re always going to entertain it,” Clayton said. “If it is reasonable and makes sense and we can sustain it, then we try to implement it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.