In our sharply partisan nation, we have once again reached an important teachable moment.
In the wake of the Kyle Rittenhouse trial and acquittal, will we strive to seek what President Abraham Lincoln once so eloquently called the better angels of our nature, or will we continue our disjointed journey toward even more divisions and incivility when another news development – a shooting, an election or any other event – stirs our partisan interest?
Rittenhouse, as we all know by now, is the teenager who fatally shot two people and wounded a third amid violent protests in Kenosha, Wis. The case set off national debates over guns, race, vigilantism and self-defense, and amid the searing arguments – whether on TV, in person-to-person meetings or on social media – too many forgot a basic principle of our republic and our court system: A person, any person, is innocent until proven guilty.
The Washington Post noted that Rittenhouse had been hailed for months on Fox News as someone who “did the right thing,” stepping in when the government failed to protect businesses from the racial unrest. On MSNBC at the same time, he was called a “vigilante” whose actions were “white privilege on steroids.” And apart from cable TV news, which too often feeds off stirring outrage, many everyday Americans had the same things to say – or worse.
Now, with the trial completed and the jury’s decision made, we can see that – despite the verbal warfare from both sides inside the courtroom, on Main Streets across America and even on the campaign trail – the system does work.
While the reasons for Rittenhouse’s decision to come that night to Kenosha can be debated, the charges – including homicide – were based solely on what happened once he got there. And the video of that night’s events clearly showed self-defense. The jury agreed, delivering their unanimous verdict in a courtroom just blocks from where Rittenhouse, then 17, opened fire Aug. 25, 2020.
With the overwhelming evidence in Rittenhouse’s favor, we wonder why an indictment was brought in the first place. Was it to bring justice, or did the prosecutor feel the need to satisfy the mob or his constituency?
Even inside the courtroom, we saw what could be considered prosecutorial misconduct. With his chances at a guilty verdict slipping away, Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger started a line of questioning that targeted Rittenhouse’s decision to remain silent after the shooting. Kenosha County Judge Bruce Schroeder immediately paused the trial, sent the jury out of the room and warned Binger he was close to crossing the line.
“I was astonished when you began your examination by commenting on the defendant’s post-arrest silence,” Schroeder said. “That’s basic law. It’s been basic law in this country for 40 or 50 years. … I don’t know what you’re up to.”
Rittenhouse, in a later interview with Fox News, was clear on his thoughts: He thinks part of the reason he was arrested and charged in the first place was because of the “mob mentality.”
“They were like, ‘Yeah, we’re just going to arrest him’ even though there were videos already out showing me being attacked and having to defend myself,” he said.
Rittenhouse also challenged President Joe Biden, who during the 2020 campaign had sent a tweet that suggested the Kenosha shooter was a white supremacist.
Rittenhouse responded: “Mr. President, if I could say one thing to you, I would urge you to go back and watch the trial and understand the facts before you make a statement.”
There’s a lesson there for all of us – liberals, conservatives and others. Get the facts. Understand the facts. And let the system work. We will be better as a country for it.
Lincoln, in his first inaugural address, offered a plea that was not heeded in his time: “We are not enemies, but friends. We must not be enemies. Though passion may have strained it must not break our bonds of affection.”
Will we heed Lincoln’s words in our time?