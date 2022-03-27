In recent decades, proposals to raise the salaries for Bowling Green city commissioners have failed for various reasons. Sometimes, the commission couldn’t agree on a number. At the same time, perhaps the fear of facing voters after boosting commissioners’ salaries short-circuited any pay-raise ideas.
But we believe that time has come. In fact, we have editorialized on this issue in the past and believe it’s past time to boost our commissioners’ salaries.
In the latest proposal in this decadeslong saga, Mayor Todd Alcott last week presented a proposal to raise commissioners’ pay from $16,451 to $32,500, with the increase going into effect next year after this November’s city elections, the Daily News’ Wes Swietek reported.
The proposed change would not increase the mayoral salary of $19,741.
We are sure some taxpayers here in Bowling Green – upset at the mere thought of commissioners getting their first real pay increase since 1999 – are jumping up and down and demanding that the commission reject any increase, but we contend that as Bowling Green has seen incredible growth in recent decades, the time commitment for the commissioners has also ballooned.
After all, our commissioners do much more than simply show up for a meeting once or twice a month. They often serve on various other boards and commissions. They likely get constituent calls at all hours. And they attend other events, such as public forums on various hot-button issues, and represent the city at ceremonial ribbon-cuttings and other events.
Alcott said the pay increase he proposed would “make a statement” about the important role commissioners play in leading the third-largest city in the state.
He noted that Warren Fiscal Court magistrates earn $39,000 and called the proposed commissioner pay increase “a reasonable rate.”
The talk of increasing commissioners’ pay has been going on for years. In 2008, for example, competing proposals suggested their pay be raised to a range of $19,000 to $22,000. But those raises were never approved.
Owensboro, the next closest city in the state to Bowling Green in population, now pays its commissioners $21,762 and mayor $34,840, according to Owensboro City Attorney Mark Pfeifer. Both Owensboro and Bowling Green have five-member city commissions and a city manager form of government, where the city manager runs the day-to-day operations of the city.
Bowling Green Commissioner Sue Parrigin, at last week’s meeting, spoke in favor of the hike. She noted she is not on the commission for the pay, but with a pay increase “we will be able to recruit quality individuals” to run for the commission.
She also said being a city commissioner “is a huge commitment ... at the end of the day we are probably” spending more than the current salary to meet obligations.
Two other commissioners, Dana Beasley Brown and Carlos Bailey, spoke out and voted against the proposal.
The first-reading vote was 2-2, with Commissioner Melinda Hill absent from the meeting.
A final, binding vote is scheduled to be taken at the next commission meeting April 19.
We contend again that it’s past time for this to happen, and we urge the commission to stand united and approve this much-needed and much-deserved pay raise.