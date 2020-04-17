It cannot be said enough that Lowe’s Feed and Grain owner Don Lowe got a raw deal from the city in 2002 when it shut down his business for 17 months.
Lowe’s business was shuttered that year by then-city electrical inspector Rick Maxwell after an electrical storm hit the building. Lowe claimed Maxwell made negligent representations to him about the reasons for shutting down the power.
According to court records and testimony, Maxwell told Lowe shortly after the 2002 outage that the feed mill violated city electrical codes and the best course of action would be to build a new mill.
Lowe sought unsuccessfully for several weeks to determine the specific violations, appeal a condemnation order and learn what he should do to restore power. He learned from Maxwell four months after the outage that he needed to repair a water-damaged breaker, replace some lights and do other electrical work rather than demolish the mill.
While the power was down, Maxwell said in a newspaper interview that dust and rodent issues prevented the restoration of power, which was later proven not to be the case.
We believe Maxwell did not act in good faith in his dealings with Lowe and in doing so caused a lot of damage to this third-generation small business owner. Lowe has said that because of Maxwell’s actions, he lost a good portion of his business, including many customers who had been coming there for decades, because he was unable to reopen.
This should’ve never happened to this good man and his family. It is our opinion that while it cannot be proved that Maxwell acted with malicious intent, there is no question his actions did great damage to Lowe’s business.
At a trial in 2012, a Warren County jury found the city made fraudulent representations to Lowe relating to its decision to deny electricity to Lowe’s Feed and Grain and Maxwell made negligent representations to Lowe about the reasons for shutting down the power, awarding Lowe $970,000 in Warren Circuit Judge John Grise’s court.
We concurred with that jury’s ruling and have stated several times on this editorial page that the city should’ve respected a jury of their peers’ ruling and paid Lowe what he was owed.
But the city instead turned up its nose at the jury’s verdict and appealed to the Kentucky Court of Appeals, a decision that we found unfortunate.
In 2015, the appellate court overturned the verdict against the city, eliminating the punitive damages and ruling that the city has legal immunity and is effectively shielded from liability. The remainder of the case against Maxwell was remanded back to circuit court.
In February 2016, Grise reinstated the $850,000 verdict against Maxwell for willfully delaying the process by which Lowe could regain electrical power and determining that Maxwell was not entitled to qualified official immunity from liability. Grise’s ruling in favor of Lowe said Maxwell should have known that delaying the process by which the mill could regain power was a violation of Lowe’s rights.
Grise further stated that Maxwell should’ve notified Lowe in writing as soon as possible – not weeks or months later – of the specific code violations, describing each defective condition and the repairs needed to get it into compliance or get power restored as well as Lowe’s right and process for appeal.
Once again, the city should’ve ponied up through its insurance company, the taxpayer-funded Kentucky League of Cities, after one jury verdict in Lowe’s favor and a well-respected judge’s ruling. But for reasons we don’t understand, they didn’t do so.
Maxwell appealed the verdict back to the Kentucky Court of Appeals again and the court overturned Grise’s ruling. Grise ordered mediation for both parties to try to settle the case out of court, but no progress was made.
So, fast forward to last Wednesday, when Grise reversed his previous ruling and ruled in favor of Maxwell. Grise entered an order finding that Lowe hadn’t provided enough evidence to prove Maxwell acted with malicious intent to harm Lowe with his actions surrounding the 2002 shutdown of power to Lowe’s feed mill after the storm damaged the business.
According to the ruling, although Grise found that the duration of time without power was “excessive and unnecessary,” it was also “too much of a stretch, with scant affirmative evidence” to conclude that Maxwell’s actions were motivated by malice toward Lowe rather then “reckless indifference to the needs of a business citizen.”
Grise went on to say in his ruling that it has been clear since the first jury verdict in 2012 that the city and Maxwell were inexcusably indifferent, unhelpful and unclear throughout the relevant time frame.
We couldn’t agree more. And why was that? Did the city have something to hide?
While we really do hate it for Lowe, it appears Grise was somewhat backed into a corner in his ruling based on how the Kentucky Court of Appeals made him narrow the scope when it said Grise initially relied on a legal precedent in a Tennessee case that didn’t apply to the Lowe’s Feed and Grain case. In 2018, the court of appeals said, “Neither Lowe’s Feed nor the circuit court pointed to any Kentucky state law or authority that protects an interest in continued electrical service when a safety hazard or threat to the public existed, as was the case here.”
The actual facts of what happened didn’t change, but because of this narrow scope it appears that Grise thought there wasn’t enough evidence to show that Maxwell was motivated by an intent to harm Lowe, even though the judge said Maxwell and the city could have handled this better.
As we have stated before, we believe Grise is an honorable and capable judge and we don’t fault him for his ruling. He ruled the way he thought he should rule, and we’re not going to question his ruling.
We simply don’t think this case should have been bounced back and forth in the courts for eight years, costing the taxpayers more than $300,000 in the city’s legal fees. It should’ve been settled in 2012, when a jury of Lowe’s peers ruled in his favor.
We don’t know what Lowe’s next move is in this long, unnecessary drama that has unfairly affected his and his family’s lives for all this time. But we will continue to support him in whatever decision he makes, since we believe that his business was indeed shut down without appropriate explanation by Maxwell for 17 months and that Maxwell did indeed act with indifference.
We are hopeful Lowe can someday get the justice and compensation that he so rightfully deserves after the grief he has unnecessarily endured.
