It’s a really sad day in this country when we have elected officials calling for the open harassment of other public officials just because they have a different political point of view.
We have come to a bad place as a country when public officials fear getting harassed while having dinner in public with their spouses or friends or even being harassed at their private residences.
We felt very badly for Cabinet members from the previous administration who were publicly harassed at the direction of elected officials like U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., who in 2018 told supporters to harass members of then-President Donald Trump’s Cabinet in public. U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer in 2020 made a very heated speech in front of the U.S. Supreme Court building, telling conservative Supreme Court Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch that they had “sown the whirlwind and would pay the price for their awful decisions.”
Such inciteful speech has the potential for grave and tragic consequences.
We are supposed to be a country where we can have civil discourse without the threat of violence for simply having differing views.
That disturbing language from Waters and Schumer was nothing close to civil discourse, but rather encouraged harassment or worse against political opponents, some in co-equal branches of government.
One can look back to the 1980s and 1990s to remember a time when there was more measured political speech in our country. Politicians worked across the aisle more often during those years to get things done for our country despite their political differences.
We think politicians today would be wise to look back at those decades and try to practice more civility rather than the sometimes angry and hate-filled rhetoric we hear far too often.
This brings us to the crux of this editorial, which is the continued physical threats against our Supreme Court justices. These threats have got to stop immediately.
Just this month, we learned that a man traveled from California to Maryland and was dropped off in front of Kavanaugh’s house with the sole intent of murdering Kavanaugh and then killing himself. Thankfully, he was taken in by authorities before he could pull off this crazy act against a Supreme Court justice.
The suspect, whose name we won’t even mention in this editorial, shouldn’t have been allowed to get this close to a Supreme Court justice’s house. The fact that he was able to get this close to Kavanaugh’s house demonstrates why these justices need armed protection around their residences.
Thankfully, on Tuesday the House passed legislation by a 396-27 vote that had already been passed by unanimous consent in the Senate to increase security for Supreme Court justices and their immediate families.
The bill calls for 24-hour protection for Supreme Court justices’ families, similar to what is already provided for some members of the executive and legislative branches. It also expands an existing statute that currently only covers the justices themselves, as well as Supreme Court officers and employees while they are performing their duties. The bill will be sent to President Joe Biden to be signed into law.
While we’re glad the House members passed this bill, we also don’t think it should’ve taken them nearly a month to do. It should have been passed much more expeditiously by the House, especially after a Supreme Court justice’s life was at risk.
We’re really glad the House followed the Senate’s lead and passed this essential legislation because all of these justices and their immediate families need and deserve this heightened security.