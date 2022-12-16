It is clear to see the relief, and perhaps some anxiety, on the part of those who live off the expanding U.S. 31-W between Bowling Green and Franklin – relief in that the long-overdue project is in motion, and some trepidation on perhaps infringement on properties as the highway continues to take a new shape.
We trust the best decisions available will be made on the project as it advances south into Simpson County.
While it is inevitable that the yet-to-be-decided, detailed route into Simpson County that the planned expansion of the busy highway takes might not please everyone, in the final analysis, the project will ease a growing traffic pattern between two cities, both of which are undergoing significant change as the area continues to thrive.
Franklin and Bowling Green are perhaps southcentral Kentucky cities most poised to grow significantly in the coming years. Easier travel is a necessity and will be a blessing to commuters and industry – and be safer.
There have been growing pains as traffic has sometimes been snarled during construction of the phase in Warren County, which is nearly complete. Next up, on into Simpson County.
The long-needed expansion of 31-W is the last leg of improved access over the years from cities surrounding Bowling Green – Scottsville, Russellville, Morgantown, Glasgow and now Franklin.
Many area residents commute to work to and from surrounding communities. U.S. 68-Ky. 80 to Russellville, U.S. 231 into Scottsville, the superhighway access via I-65 and the Louie B. Nunn Cumberland Parkway to Glasgow and the William H. Natcher Parkway into Morgantown are important tools for industries considering a southcentral Kentucky location.
When the 31-W project is finally complete, there will be more streamlined access between all these cities.
We look forward to the growth in the region, and this project will cap a years-long effort to improve highway infrastructure between these southcentral Kentucky communities.