Western Kentucky athletics achieved arguably its greatest single day of success Saturday, as the Hilltoppers capped off their football season with a victory in the Boca Raton Bowl and followed that up just a few hours later with a thrilling men’s basketball win over in-state rival Louisville at E.A. Diddle Arena.
Arguably – in that there have been other spectacular days in WKU sports history, for certain. But Saturday certainly deserves to be in the conversation among Hilltopper fans and likely will long be remembered as “a great day to be a Hilltopper.”
There was so much more to Saturday’s twin victories, though – with the backdrop of the devastating tornadoes that struck Dec. 11 on display for a national television audience for each of WKU’s appearances in the Boca Raton Bowl on ESPN and then the men’s basketball game against Louisville on CBS.
These are such rare opportunities for WKU to gain a national stage, and winning – while fantastic in its own right – is only one of the benefits of Saturday. Both broadcasts also brought additional attention to Bowling Green and other communities across the state still processing the unfathomable destruction of the Dec. 11 storms. The support locally and from across the country for so many our fellow neighbors who have lost so much has been nothing less than amazing, and Saturday’s broadcasts only added to that.
The day started with a 10 a.m. kickoff against a favored Appalachian State in the Boca Raton Bowl in Boca Raton, Fla. The game offered a TV audience a chance to witness college football history, as Hilltopper quarterback Bailey Zappe had a opportunity to set two FBS college records – single-season passing yards and single-season touchdown passes.
Zappe got them both, of course. The Victoria, Texas, graduate transfer capped his lone season as a Hilltopper with one last legendary performance as he led the Tops to a 59-38 bowl victory to wrap up a stellar 9-5 season.
Zappe, who was named Conference USA’s MVP after a record-setting game in the league’s championship game, entered the game 289 yards from breaking Texas Tech’s B.J. Symons’ record of 5,833 yards in 14 games in 2003 and five touchdowns from breaking LSU’s Joe Burrow’s record of 60 TD passes set in 15 games in the Tigers’ 2019 national championship season.
Zappe had his name at the top of the record books by the end of the first half Saturday.
He threw for 311 yards and four touchdowns on 24-for-31 passing through two quarters as WKU took a 31-24 lead into the break against the Mountaineers. Zappe broke the single-season passing yards record with a 43-yard completion to Jerreth Sterns in the second quarter and tied Burrow’s mark of 60 touchdowns later that drive with a 10-yard completion to Sterns.
Zappe’s final season numbers – 5,967 passing yards and 62 touchdown passes – left more than a few national commentators questioning why the Tops’ star QB didn’t get Heisman Trophy consideration.
As WKU coach Tyson Helton and his staff guided the Tops to the bowl victory, a packed crowd setting into E.A. Diddle Arena watched the second half on the video boards in the gymnasium.
That already buzzing pro-WKU crowd of 7,053 fans was in for another treat, as the Tops buried Louisville with a flurry of 3-pointers to grab a lead they would never relinquish on the way to an 82-72 victory – WKU’s first win over Louisville in eight tries at Diddle.
WKU (8-4) used an early frenzy from 3-point range to take control and held off a second-half charge by the Cardinals.
“When that arena is like that – I think that goes back pre-COVID – this is as good of a place in America to play,” WKU coach Rick Stansbury said. “I want to say thank you to all the people that showed up today. I know there is a lot going on in our community, the western part of Kentucky … but hopefully this is something that everybody can for a few hours, have some pleasure from, some enjoyment from and get your mind off some things that have been going on.
“It was an exciting basketball game. Louisville has got a really good team, but we were pretty good today, too.”
It was the first win over Louisville since 2008, the first-ever victory in Diddle Arena in eight tries against the Cardinals and the first win in Bowling Green since 1950.
The Tops hit six 3-pointers in the first 10 minutes and buried 9-of-11 in the first half led by Camron Justice’s 5-for-5 effort from beyond the arc. He finished with a game-high 25 points in the win.
Measured as a 24-hour stretch, WKU fans actually started celebrating Friday night as Lady Topper senior guard Meral Abdelgawad led her team to a dazzling 92-88 double-overtime victory against Fairleigh Dickinson in Hackensack, N.J. Abdelgawad finished with a game-high 33 points as the Lady Tops won their second straight nail-biter on the road after beating Miami (Ohio) 60-58 on Mya Meredith’s buzzer-beating putback Dec. 15.
Another opportunity now looms for WKU, as COVID issues within the Louisville program forced the cancellation of a nationally-televised matchup against Kentucky. The Wildcats needed an opponent – and with the cooperation of Austin Peay, which originally was set to host the Tops on Wednesday night – WKU got that long-desired shot at the Wildcats in a game that will direct proceeds toward the ongoing tornado relief efforts.
It’s another win for WKU and its fanbase, as the program continues to deliver all the good news it can in this challenging month.