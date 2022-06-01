“The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you’ll go.” –Dr. Seuss
While the works of Theodor Seuss Geisel (aka Dr. Seuss) were geared toward young children, the lessons he imparted about reading and education should carry into adulthood.
Education is a path to a better life, and that’s why we are pleased to learn that the U.S. Department of Education recently awarded Western Kentucky University’s Upward Bound a five-year grant totaling $2.1 million.
For those unfamiliar with the program, Upward Bound has a vital mission in southcentral Kentucky as it seeks to improve the rate at which students complete high school and enroll in postsecondary institutions.
The 12-month program assists students with high school course and college selection, ACT prep, college and career information and assistance applying for financial aid.
“This allows us to keep serving who we serve, which is first-generation students and students from low-income areas,” Cameron Carr-Calvert, director of WKU Upward Bound, told the Daily News’ Jake Moore. “Especially when the challenges these students face – with the pandemic and the learning loss that comes with that – are greater than they’ve ever been.”
While the challenges are indeed plentiful for today’s students, Carr-Calvert noted that students from the program have seen increased postsecondary enrollment rates. But Upward Bound does even more – it also tracks six-year college graduation rates.
“We want students to enroll in college and be successful when they get there,” Carr-Calvert said.
The program, which has been receiving federal grants since 1983 and has had more than 3,000 students during its four decades of operation, now serves students from Allen County-Scottsville, Butler County, Edmonson County, Hart County, Logan County and Russellville high schools.
Upward Bound has led to countless personal success stories for its students, and we are hopeful that we will see more of those as another round of federal funding keeps this important program moving forward.
