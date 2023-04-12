It came down to the wire in Frankfort, but with the help of school officials and Rep. Kevin Jackson, R-Bowling Green, Warren County school districts got their prize from the General Assembly on the last day of the session.
A bill unfreezing attendance data used to calculate state funding for schools was passed March 30, freeing up money badly needed to compensate for the growth of the Warren County School District and the Bowling Green Independent School District.
Attendance data used to determine funds was paused at pre-pandemic levels during the COVID-19 epidemic until this bill passed. That change was designed so that SEEK funding wouldn’t decrease as some schools turned to virtual learning.
But 26 of the state’s 171 school districts continued to grow during the pandemic, including both Warren districts, and the funds were sorely needed for teachers salaries and other expenses relating to the growth.
BGISD superintendent Gary Fields and Warren County Superintendent Rob Clayton approached Jackson in an effort to get the bill passed, and Jackson responded.
“Everybody’s appreciative of what the legislature did last year, but again, you don’t take into consideration sometimes the side effects that a bill will have,” he told the Daily News last week, “and one of the side effects was we weren’t keeping up with the growth districts. They were having to hire teachers, they were having to spend money and they weren’t getting reimbursed for those new students.”
The availability of the funding meant $3 million for the Warren County School District and $500,000 for BGISD.
We appreciate the leadership from both local school districts and the action of Jackson, a freshman representative for the 20th District.
Fields tweeted his appreciation in getting the bill – HB553 – passed.
“They went to the mat for our kids & it’s appreciated,” he said.