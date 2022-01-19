No one is certain how to rebuild workforce participation.
But we credit Bowling Green and Warren County for making a serious investment in that effort.
The two local governments are pooling resources to hire Bowling Green-based marketing and advertising agency CrowdSouth to help with a campaign to get people back to work, the Daily News’ Don Sergent reported last week.
It’s certainly a pressing issue here and across the nation.
The number of Americans working or looking for work remains far below pre-pandemic levels, Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell noted recently. Millions of Americans have retired early or are avoiding jobs because of the coronavirus and many other reasons.
Defined as the percentage of working-age adults either working or looking for work, the national labor force participation rate has fallen from 67.3% in 2000 to 61.6% today. The trend is more pronounced in Kentucky, where the participation rate is among the lowest in the nation at 56.3%.
In an effort to address that problem locally, Warren Fiscal Court approved an agreement that will pay CrowdSouth $243,000 annually (with the cost being split evenly with the city) for a campaign intended to motivate local people to take jobs here and entice others from outside the region to move here to work. The Bowling Green City Commission is expected to approve the agreement this week.
“Our objective on the project with the city and CrowdSouth is to meet the demands of our growing economy better and faster than any other area in the nation,” Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon said. “We all have workforce participation shortfalls. We must do a better job than other regions in order to attract the best talent.”
CrowdSouth, which has done communications work in the areas of COVID-19 and natural disaster recovery for the county, will now tackle what company co-founder Jason Heflin called “a longer-term, more systemic issue.”
Under the deal, CrowdSouth will address the workforce participation issue primarily by developing a website that “drives workers to our employers and promotes this region as THE place to live, work and play.” The website will be complemented by an advertising campaign that will include social media and search engine ads along with more traditional ads locally and in other targeted areas.
Workforce participation problems can be a drag on local economies and what Jon Sowards of the Bowling Green-based South Central Workforce Development Board called “a huge hindrance” to growth.
“We need to make ourselves stand out,” Heflin said.
We agree.
Warren County has seen tremendous growth in recent decades while touting itself as a great place to live and work, and we need to ensure that continues. Toward that goal, we hope this investment pays huge dividends for our community.