Visibility was good that Sunday morning, Dec. 7, 1941, at Pearl Harbor. Partly cloudy skies. Another day in the beautiful Pacific island chain of Hawaii.
Elmer P. Lawrence of Red Cross, Kentucky, was a U.S. Navy seaman first class and had just gotten off duty Dec. 6, and he evidently needed sleep as he indicated he was going to bed for 24 hours.
Then the day that continues to live in infamy unfolded. Those relatively clear skies gave the Japanese fighters their attack window and Lawrence was killed in the USS Oklahoma, along with 428 shipmates.
Time took a good bit to help heal the remaining wounds of his family. Lawrence's remains were identified in the wake of the exhumation of USS Oklahoma's Unknowns for analysis in 2015.
Those remains will be brought back to the possession of his family.
He was, by family accounts, an "everyday Joe." Except that he wasn't, as history shows. He died in the process of defending his nation. That his family now has closure upcoming is a blessing.
Bernard Lawrence, a first cousin, still owns the home where Elmer lived before he enlisted.
"Matter of fact, we still have our family reunion on the last Sunday of every July every year at the Elmer place," Bernard told the Daily News.
He continued: "When I was little, I'd go visit my grandparents and there was a trunk upstairs. This trunk was Elmer's trunk. I don't remember ever seeing what was in it or what happened to it later on. I just know it was Elmer's trunk and it was off limits."
Off limits out of respect and mournful hearts.
It is, going on 82 years later, a blessing to the family, some of whom obviously are no longer with us, that somewhat of a finality is coming for this American.
Elmer’s funeral service will be held at Shiloh General Baptist Church in Smiths Grove at 2:30 p.m. July 22. The burial will include full military honors.
“It’s just a great feeling to know that somebody cares enough to get him back,” Bernard said.