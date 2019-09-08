Deer hunting is a very popular sport in Kentucky.
Each deer season, it is common to see people out in their deer stands or getting in or out of their vehicles in blaze orange vests, headed to or returning from their stands. Each year, thousands of deer are harvested across the state, many here in Warren County. After a deer is killed, hunters field dress the deer and then, by law, they must tag it after calling a number in Frankfort to report their killing of the deer. The great majority of hunters in our state abide by this law, which we think is a good one, but sadly there are a few who don’t. Those who don’t should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.
After field dressing, tagging and calling in their deer, hunters usually take their deer to a deer processing plant where their deer will be made into deer brautwurst, deer sausage, loin, deer steaks and deer jerky.
One nearby popular place people take their deer is Yoder’s Specialty Meats. Located near South Union, Yoder’s takes in a large number of deer on a daily basis during the rifle season in November.
Those who have sampled their product know they do a terrific job with the deer that hunters bring in. That’s why it was a real shame to read in our newspaper last week that Yoder’s had been cited by the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources on 13 misdemeanor charges in Logan County District Court, alleging that the business violated record-keeping regulations and statutes regarding the sale of deer meat processed at the Yoder’s facility.
A criminal complaint filed in Logan District Court by Fish and Wildlife Officer Sgt. Scott McIntosh charges that a search of the Rockfield business in February uncovered “unprocessed deer meat that was not tagged or labeled according to state regulation.”
According to the complaint filed July 31, Yoder’s also violated state statutes regarding the sale of deer meat. According to the complaint, during December and January “multiple individuals had purchased deer meat from the facility even though they had not harvested or taken a deer to that facility. Other individuals took deer to the facility to be processed and received more product than what they had brought in.”
Such purchases are violations of state statutes regarding buying, selling or transporting protected wildlife or processed wildlife.
A post on the Yoder’s Specialty Meats Facebook page last Monday said: “In the past we have tried very hard to work with Fish and Wildlife to process specialty items to meet the needs of our customers while staying legal. The way we process our specialty items in big batches creates a ‘gray area’ concerning the laws. We are trying to work through these areas at this time but will not be making any specialty items until it is completely resolved.”
We believe the law is in a gray area when it comes to these charges that resulted from a sting operation from Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources.
Travis Lock, a Bowling Green attorney representing Yoder’s owner Alvin Yoder, expressed optimism that the case can be resolved.
Lock said the charges stem from the way the summer sausage and other specialty products are processed.
“Yoder’s makes those products in large batches,” Lock said. “You need substantial quantities of deer meat. They will mix several deer together to make the summer sausage. Ultimately, some is left over.”
Lock said state statutes prohibit selling or trading any type of wild game meat; but he said Yoder’s has had a “longstanding agreement” with the Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources allowing the company to sell the extra product at a price equalling the processing cost.
“He has been doing that for many, many years,” Lock said. “It’s my understanding that almost all processors share this same dilemma.”
If Lock is correct and Yoder’s did have a “longstanding agreement” with the Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, why didn’t they just give him a verbal warning instead of charging him with 13 misdemeanor charges?
A verbal warning would’ve given Yoder a chance to comply with their demands and also would’ve saved a lot of tax dollars and manpower that likely went into this sting operation.
After we broke this story, there were more than 350 Facebook shares of the article. The vast majority of people talking on Facebook support Yoder and want his business to continue operating.
We also want to see his business to continue operating so Yoder can support himself and his family in a business that he is very passionate about. Perhaps it’s time that the laws are reviewed by either the Department of Fish and Wildlife Resource or the legislature to make it much clearer on what deer processors can and can’t do so unfortunate situations like this don’t continue to happen again.
Locke said he’s optimistic that this case can be worked out. We are hopeful that it can be worked out as well, especially with deer season rapidly approaching.
