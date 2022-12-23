Along with the welcomed arrival of Christmas weekend, the region is seeing an unwelcome visitor – frigid temperatures that pose a risk to health and wellbeing.
After seeing a moderate late fall, temperatures have dipped to around the 0 mark with the official start of winter Wednesday, with lows likely staying below freezing through next week.
The frigid temperatures are more than a nuisance, as they can lead to frostbite, and worse.
When the temperatures drop this low, firefighters are also on alert as space heaters and other makeshift heat sources are a common source of house fires.
As we celebrate Christmas this weekend, we urge everyone to take precautions and keep an eye out for neighbors that may need assistance.
Simple steps to combat the cold include limiting time outdoors and making sure to have adequate clothing.
Space heaters and open-flame heat sources like fireplaces should never be left unmonitored, and flammable items should be kept well away.
Bowling Green Warren County Emergency Management is also stressing the importance, in the event of power outages, to never use generators indoors.
If traveling, Kentucky State Police offer safety tips including:
Refrain from calling 911 for road or weather conditions due to high call volume. Telecommunicators need the lines open to assist callers who have emergencies;
Reduce speed in wintery conditions;
Leave early – allow more travel time; expect delays;
Increase distance between vehicles – the ability to stop is significantly affected on snow covered or icy roadways;
Clear all windows on your vehicle prior to travel – having unobstructed vision is vital to avoid running off of the road or having a collision;
Charge your cellular phone prior to departure;
Carry a winter survival kit that includes items such as blankets, a first-aid kit, a can and waterproof matches (to melt snow for water), windshield scraper, booster cables, road maps, tool kit, bag of sand or cat litter (to pour on ice or snow for added traction), collapsible shovel, flashlight and extra batteries.
For many, the bitter cold is even more treacherous as they struggle with homelessness.
We are glad to see that local organizations like the Salvation Army and Room in the Inn are gearing up to help keep the homeless safe and warm during this cold spell. Emergency Management is also preparing to assist where needed.
While those are welcomed resources, it is also incumbent on people to be prepared so we have a safe, albeit frosty, Christmas weekend.