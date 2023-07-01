The Plano community is facing a rezoning issue that could affect the lives of citizens for many years.
A proposal to rezone 71 acres of farm land on Plano-Rich Pond Road from agricultural to residential was requested by JAB Holdings LLC at a recent meeting of the City-County Planning Commission.
Plano citizens presented a petition with 125 signatures opposing the rezoning. About 20 residents attended the meeting and several spoke in opposition to a proposed development project on the land. There was no discussion by the commissioners and rezoning was approved.
The Plano community will appeal to Warren Fiscal Court next month.
JAB plans to build 65 homes on 71 acres at 694 Plano-Rich Pond Road. It is hilly terrain with sink holes, wet weather ponds, a landfill dump and a cave, unlike other subdivisions in the county.
This proposal is an ill-conceived idea with many obstacles, the main of which is traffic safety.
This is the most dangerous stretch of roadway in the area.
There are two 90-degree curves on each end of the road, interspersed with two blind-spot hills. Farm vehicles travel the road each day during planting and harvest season ... million dollar tractors, combines and grain trucks from nearby farms. Traffic often must stop to allow this equipment to pass.
In addition, there are school buses, trash trucks, Postal Service, UPS and FedEx vehicles. Add to that vehicles of 65 new homeowners traveling in and out several times each day. Bicyclists and joggers also use the road frequently. It is a short distance from Freeman County Park.
Unbelievably, a traffic impact study was NOT done on one of the most dangerous roads in the county.
Traffic experts say traffic can be controlled by traffic lights, speed limits and turn lanes.
Sure they can. Look at Scottsville Road.
Traffic is already a serious problem on Plano Road at Plano Elementary School, at 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Ask any parent or commuter. And Plano Elementary is at capacity now. Where would another 100 or more children go?
This is Native American land dating back centuries ago. This was their hunting ground. Hundreds of arrowheads and artifacts have been found on this and neighboring farms. Where Indians lived, they also died and therefore Indian burial grounds. Kentucky laws prohibit desecration of Native American land.
A large cave and spring also exist on the property. This attracted Native Americans to the area. There’s also a Kentucky Cave Protection Act regulating disturbance of a cave environment.
This is not mentioned in the Planning Commission study.
At a recent (Bowling Green City Commission) meeting, one of the main issues was rezoning land on River Street which would displace 30 families. Mayor Todd Alcott allowed dissenters over half an hour to passionately present their objections. (Commissioner Warren allowed only 15 minutes to the Plano group.) City commissioners listened compassionately, discussed the matter and voted to table the motion for additional information. The contrast between the two meetings was remarkable.
Unfortunately, there is a perception among some city and county residents that the Planning Commission is an arbitrary and unfair rubber stamp process ... favoring builders, developers and real estate agents. “You can’t fight City Hall,” they say. If there’s a grain of truth to these perceptions, it’s time for some changes in the system. Why are there no farmers on Planning and Zoning?
Our Plano citizens are not opposed to progress. They understand the need for additional housing for the many people moving into the county to take jobs in our rapidly expanding economy. However, they do not believe this proposed development is appropriate for this location, and it is not good for the community.
Fiscal Court needs to give this rezoning another look.
– Davenport is a Plano-Rich Pond Road resident.
