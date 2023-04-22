Col. Robert E. Spiller was a larger than life figure.
From his military career to his numerous efforts to make his adopted hometown of Bowling Green a better place, Spiller led an exemplary life.
It is therefore a fitting tribute that it was announced last week that the new veterans nursing home in Bowling Green will be named the Robert E. Spiller Bowling Green Veterans Center.
The announcement came Wednesday at the Green River Regional Educational Cooperative headquarters in the Kentucky Transpark, near where the veterans center will be built.
The veterans center, which is expected to be completed in 2024, will be 80,000 square feet on 25 acres of Transpark land donated by the Inter-Modal Transportation Authority. It will be the state’s fifth long-term skilled nursing care center for veterans, with private suites for 60 veterans and access to state-of-the-art equipment, physical therapy and recreational activities.
Speakers at the Wednesday event, including Gov. Andy Beshear, shared stories illustrating Spiller’s life of service, including his dedication to fellow veterans.
After realizing there was a shortage of veteran care available locally, he did research on veterans nursing homes, wrote letters and traveled to Frankfort to talk to anyone who would listen, Spiller’s son said Wednesday.
Along with local state legislators and numerous other advocates, Spiller’s push for a local veterans nursing home continued for decades.
Spiller died in 2018 before he could see the culmination of his efforts in recent years. Still, his presence was evident at Wednesday’s naming event.
“I look at this honor as a culmination of their life’s work of just trying to help their fellow human beings,” Spiller’s son, also named Bob Spiller, said Wednesday. “Having his name on this facility that is taking care of veterans is just unbelievable. It’s the highest compliment they could get and we thank you. Mom and Dad, mission’s accomplished.”