St. Teresa Ministries serves vital role Jan 6, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save While shoppers can find bargains at the St. Teresa Ministries thrift store on U.S. 31-W Bypass, the proceeds from the sales are rich in many regards.Last year, St. Teresa Ministries was able to give back more than $200,000 to the community.The beneficiaries included the food banks at St. Joseph and Holy Spirit Catholic churches, Habitat for Humanity, the Housing Authority of Bowling Green and the Family Enrichment Center. But changes for the successful ministry are coming.The most visible change will be a new location at a site to be determined.The thrift store is located in the Plaza Shopping Center on U.S. 31-W Bypass. That shopping center, severely damaged in the December 2021 tornado outbreak, will soon be torn down by owner Houchens Industries to make way for new development.The second change is that St. Teresa Ministries is under new leadership.As the Daily News’ Don Sergent reported last week, Kelly Wiseman, a former partnership director at the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce, has been hired as executive director of the ministry.St. Teresa Ministries, known as St. Vincent de Paul until 2019, has a staff of 16 along with numerous volunteers that Wiseman will oversee.A major task for the ministry board and Wiseman will now will be finding a new location for the thrift store – a process now underway.The community has embraced the mission of St. Teresa Ministries, and we are confident that the support will continue as it undergoes these changes. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Teresa Ministries Store Kelly Wiseman Commerce Economics St. Shopping Center Houchens Industries Bypass Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesAfter malpractice verdict, GGC files for bankruptcyPrank posters get attention of downtown officialsMarcia JonesBrenda Morris StuartBG man arraigned in fatal drive-by shootingDeloyce F. "Dee" Gilliam (Tabor)Cambridge Café closing on Campbell LanePutting Cave City 'back on the map.' The women behind revitalizationDaily News moving to postal service deliveryPolice: 80 pounds of meth seized from vehicle, two arrested Images Videos State News Eagle viewing excursions offered at Land Between the Lakes GOP-led Kentucky House passes top-priority tax cut measure Craft deflects questions about Trump as she files for Ky gov Editorial Roundup: Kentucky New Biden-picked majority sworn in for federal utility National News AP News Summary at 12:03 p.m. EST Bills' Hamlin breathing on his own, joins team via video Stealing home? Man accused of burglarizing Brewers clubhouse Lee: Tennessee high court likely won't set executions soon Federal court throws out South Carolina congressional district, ruling it was drawn to intentionally dilute Black votes POLITICAL NEWS Washington state's legislative session to start Monday McCarthy sees new progress but no deal yet in speaker fight EPA moves to toughen standards for deadly soot pollution 2 years after Jan. 6, speaker scrap freezes Congress again Cooler hiring and milder pay gains could aid inflation fight Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Manage your lists Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView