Sen. Rand Paul was sworn into office in 2011. Since then, Kentucky has maintained its status at the bottom of pretty much every quality of life indicator out there. We rank 43rd in health care, 45th in employment and 46th in education. Eight of the 20 poorest counties in the country are in Kentucky. It’s not just unacceptable, it’s outrageous. We deserve so much better, but we continue to be trapped under the thumb of a senator who doesn’t care if we live or die.
During his entire career as a U.S. senator, Paul has either blocked legislation that would improve our quality of life, or passed new laws to make us worse off. He voted to increase our insurance premiums so he could give tax cuts to millionaires. He voted to strip Kentucky families of the child tax credit, attempted to block needed investment in our infrastructure, and defunded school lunch programs for children. Most recently, he blocked a bill that would provide health care for veterans that were exposed to toxic burn pits while they were serving our country. Can you see the pattern? Paul’s voting record tells a damning story of complete disregard for the people of Kentucky.
Kentucky deserves better. We deserve the best quality of life. We deserve to have a senator who is going to fight for us in Washington. We deserve someone who is going to work for us, not just for corporations. We deserve Charles Booker representing us in the U.S. Senate.
Charles is a fighter. He grew up in one of Kentucky’s poorest ZIP codes, the son of a single mother who often went without food so she could provide for him. As a type one diabetic, he has had to ration his life-saving insulin so he could afford to pay his bills. His story is the story of so many Kentuckians. One of sacrifice and struggle, but also one of strength and determination. He is standing now in this moment to fight for a Kentucky New Deal, so that everyone in our commonwealth – from the Hood to the Holler – can thrive.
A Kentucky New Deal is bigger than party politics, it is a chance for Kentuckians to finally have a government that works for us, fights for us, and does right by us. It is a chance to move past the status quo in Washington, and prioritize the lives of everyday people so that no child grows up in poverty, and no person is burdened with a lifetime of medical debt. It is a chance to finally get what we deserve.
People across the country often mock Kentucky. We’re ridiculed, called names or completely overlooked altogether. But I am proud to call myself a Kentuckian, because I know that we are strong, resilient people, and I know we will elect Charles Booker on Nov. 8.