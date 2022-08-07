Sen. Rand Paul was sworn into office in 2011. Since then, Kentucky has maintained its status at the bottom of pretty much every quality of life indicator out there. We rank 43rd in health care, 45th in employment and 46th in education. Eight of the 20 poorest counties in the country are in Kentucky. It’s not just unacceptable, it’s outrageous. We deserve so much better, but we continue to be trapped under the thumb of a senator who doesn’t care if we live or die.

