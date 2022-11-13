The Bowling Green Daily News recently published an editorial that has me shaking my head. On Oct. 21, the editorial argued that drag shows at the Bowling Green Pride Festival should be held indoors so that minor children are not exposed to them, claiming they are “inappropriate” and “sexual” as well as likening them to strip clubs. Though the editorial went out of its way to feign support for the LGBTQ community, this assertion clearly demonstrates disdain for queer people by arguing for a move that, at its core, ostracizes them.
Embedded in the argument that drag shows should only be held inside is the homophobic belief that when trans people sing and dance, it is hypersexualized and, therefore, indecent.
I found it strange that the editorial made this argument while, just over a mile away, a college football game was being held. Anyone who’s ever watched a football game knows how hypersexualized cheerleading and dance teams have become in both college and professional sports.
Yet as far as I know, children are still allowed to watch sports in person and on TV across America.
So why the hypocrisy?
It’s because The Daily News doesn’t see cheerleading squads and dance teams as a threat to heterosexual norms and culture. Instead, they see them as an endorsement of that culture. It’s not that they want to protect children from sexuality. They want to protect them from gay or trans sexuality.
What the editorial failed to acknowledge is that children who see drag shows associate them with creativity and over-the-top fun, with glamour and performance. They don’t see drag performers and automatically think about sex.
Children need to be taught that it’s OK to be bold, inventive and fearless, and they need to be protected from editorial boards who seek to control what we do or think, an idea completely counter to our identity as a country that prides itself on being the land of the free.