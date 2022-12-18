We are not naive enough to think that the “good old days” were always all that good. Certainly the darker side of human nature has been on display for all of mankind’s recorded history.
But it seems we have seen an alarming rise in ugly behavior recently.
While there always have been disagreements among people, it seems we have seen a rise in violent and mean-spirited reactions.
An extreme case in point was the threat made via ham radio against the recent protestors that came to Bowling Green in regard to the Emmett Till case.
The individual threatened to not only kill protesters, but anyone who came out in support of them. The result was the postponement of many events, including the downtown Bowling Green Christmas parade.
We have also recently seen a spate of threats made against various public figures and even schools.
While some school-related threats are simply (horrible) hoaxes, others are apparently the way some individuals air a grievance.
As horrific as it may sound, some individuals feel the right way to respond to a disagreement is to threaten to kill people in a mass shooting, including innocent school children.
While not as extreme, we have also seen a decided turn when it comes to political discourse.
Instead of discussing policy positions, candidates and their supporters often seem to be competing these days to spout the most slurs and labels on those they oppose.
We wish there were simple answers, but as a start, we as individuals can strive to treat each other with more mutual respect, even when we have strong disagreements.
And we also are hopeful that the full force of the legal system is brought against those making threats; even if lengthy incarceration is not a deterrent to others, it can at least move these people to a place where they can do no harm.