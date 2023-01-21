Warren Schools go above and beyond
Greetings to our friends in Warren County. My name is Billy Parker and I am the superintendent of Scott County Schools. I am writing to express my sincere gratitude to Superintendent Rob Clayton and his dedicated team at Warren County Schools.
Recently, a bus full of eager high school archers competed in a tournament in your thriving city. As they prepared to load the bus to travel home, our bus driver noticed a flat tire during the bus inspection. It was Saturday evening and options were limited. Initially we were told it could take five or more hours for the repair leaving our students waiting in the cold.
Superintendents across the state work closely together on a regular basis and I was never more thankful for this strong working relationship than last weekend. I reached out to Mr. Clayton and, within the hour, Warren County Director of Transportation Chip Jenkins and Shop Foreman Jeremy Beard came to our rescue. They were able to immediately change the tire and send our students safely on their way.
In Scott County, we present district challenge coins to individuals who go above and beyond the call of duty in their service to others. It is my honor to extend this small token of our appreciation to Mr. Clayton, Mr. Jenkins, and Mr. Beard.
On behalf of the archery team, their parents, coaches, bus driver and the Scott County High School family, thank you so much for your quick response and your help in our time of need.
Please know, you have friends you can count on in Scott County if we can ever repay your kindness.
Billy Parker
Georgetown
Mail service unacceptable
We residents of the Hunting Creek Subdivision may or may not get our mail on any given day. We have gone DAYS (two to four) with no delivery, and no, weather wasn’t a factor.
Recently we went four days without any delivery (and then it) wasn’t delivered until almost 9 p.m. The overworked and worn out mail carrier apologized, waved and said, “Have a great day sir” – at almost 9 p.m.
We went for years with excellent and timely deliveries, but since changing to whatever system and desperately unorganized sidestep of our mail being managed from Nashville, we may or most probably won’t have deliveries at least three or more days a week.
We’re well aware of the growth explosion of Bowling Green/Warren County, but whomever put their minds together and came up with our present day scheduled “USPS pot luck service” definitely need to “rebutt their heads” and find a workable solution. Presently, the Pony Express would win out over the “dead snail mail service” we’re given. Seriously, much larger cities put the mail service we residents of Hunting Creek have presently to shame.
We’re forced to deal with late bill charges due to the USPS, we’re not receiving our mail order medications, our correspondence from family, friends, numerous issues that are bordering the seriously negligent by the USPS and we’ve yet to receive any explanation as to why. Seems to me that the move to sort the mail in Nashville, another city, another state, is not working and whomever needs to either toss this notion to the wind or return to sender with apologies.
What would they do if we actually were a large city? Telegraph?
Clifton Tomes
Bowling Green