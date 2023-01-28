Bowling Green is known for, among other things, its population of white squirrels.
It is also known around the region for its many community events, from the International Festival to many Corvette-related happenings.
It is therefore fitting that white squirrels and community events are merging into the first ever White Squirrel Arts Fest, which promises to be a popular regular community event when it debuts April 21-23.
At the official announcement last week, event organizers shared their vision for the festival.
“We wanted to create an event that has so much going on that people will come from throughout the region,” said one off those organizers, former Bowling Green Mayor Elaine Walker.
With the help of a $15,000 grant from the Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet, the event will feature a wide array of attractions.
The event is slated to kick off with a concert at the Capitol Arts Center on April 21 featuring the musical group Seals & Crofts 2.
After that, the White Squirrel Arts Fest is slated to feature art exhibitions, more music, poetry slams, book author booths and much more. It will also incorporate the popular Southern Kentucky Science Festival at Circus Square Park. SKyPAC will also be part of the arts fest as “Shrek Jr. The Musical” will be performed on stage April 21.
The festival will be another opportunity to bring visitor dollars to the city and a chance to show off Bowling Green’s vibrant arts community and downtown.
We commend the organizers of the event for bringing two local favorites – white squirrels and the arts – together for an event that promises to be a signature event for the community for many years to come.