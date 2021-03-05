On campus to learn the knowledge and skills needed to help him be a successful adult, Western Kentucky University sophomore Jason Lowe is doing some teaching of his own.
The Glasgow native, using a Young Leaders for Social Change fellowship through the Southern Partners Fund charitable organization, has come up with a project to help with the pressing need of food insecurity.
Lowe’s project – to create micro pantries in Bowling Green that address the need for food and hygiene items among the city’s underprivileged residents – is in its infancy but is already gaining momentum.
Through a partnership with Kentuckians for the Commonwealth, a grassroots community organization that supports many progressive causes, Lowe has fashioned a micro pantry out of a former Daily News newspaper vending machine and placed it outside the Higgins Center for Nonprofits on Collett Avenue.
That micro pantry, and one Lowe established at Natcher Elementary School in partnership with the school’s Family Resource Center, is available 24 hours a day for those needing help and those wanting to contribute to Lowe’s cause by donating nonperishable food items and hygiene items on the spot.
Lowe didn’t invent the micro pantry idea. In fact, he said he has seen it used in other cities. But he is still to be commended for his ingenuity and his team-building skills that have made the idea come alive in Bowling Green.
It’s an idea we can all get behind because it addresses a real need.
Food insecurity was a concern before anyone had even heard of the COVID-19 respiratory disease.
According to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, some 13.7 million households, or 10.5% of all U.S. households, experienced food insecurity at some point during 2019.
That means that more than 35 million Americans were either unable to acquire enough food to meet their needs, or uncertain of where their next meal might come from, during that year.
Living through a global pandemic and the resulting economy-stifling restrictions has certainly made those numbers worse.
That is evidenced by the response to the Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland food distribution events in Warren County. Held once monthly before the pandemic, those food distributions are now held three times each month and have no shortage of food recipients.
It’s easy to get overwhelmed by the immensity of a problem that doesn’t seem to be going away anytime soon, and that only makes Lowe’s response more impressive.
This WKU student has chosen to find a solution that can help people at the time of their greatest need. Lowe is limited to the two micro pantry locations for now, but he is using his knowledge of social media and other technologies to change that.
Lowe’s use of Facebook and Instagram has raised awareness of his project, and his use of the Venmo mobile payment service has helped him finance his charitable work.
Expansion could soon be in the works. Now that the Natcher Elementary School FRC is on board with a micro pantry, Lowe said he plans to talk to other Family Resource Centers about participating in his project.
He is also looking into placing micro pantries in city parks or other public places.
We hope Lowe continues to think big as he attacks what is a big problem. And we hope, during his remaining two years as a WKU student, he continues to teach us by his example.
