Happy birthday for Aug. 17: Keep close tabs on your health, finances and legal matters. Precision and detail will make a difference in the outcome of such issues and bring positive results. Use charm to get the attention you desire and the help you need to reach your target. Personal growth and self-improvement will pay off. Someone will be jealous or use temptation to lead you astray. Know when to say no. Your numbers are 4, 12, 18, 23, 30, 34, 42.

