U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Bowling Green, tweeted Tuesday that he is now recovered from the coronavirus and is volunteering at a local hospital.
Although the hospital was not named, the photo with the tweet showed Paul wearing a TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital badge.
Messages to Paul’s office and the hospital were not returned Tuesday.
In the tweet, Paul wrote: “I appreciate all the best wishes I have received. I have been retested and I am negative. I have started volunteering at a local hospital to assist those in my community who are in need of medical help, including Coronavirus patients. Together we will overcome this!”
Paul announced he was diagnosed with the coronavirus March 22. He drew criticism from many for continuing to work at the Senate while awaiting test results.
In response, Paul issued a statement that read in part: “For those who want to criticize me for lack of quarantine, realize that if the rules on testing had been followed to a tee, I would never have been tested and would still be walking around the halls of the Capitol. It was my extra precaution, out of concern for my damaged lung, that led me to get tested.”
Paul, an eye surgeon, suffered the injury after he was tackled by then-neighbor Rene Boucher in 2017.
