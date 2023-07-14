Happy birthday for July 18: Lift any barriers holding you back and prepare to forge ahead enthusiastically. Your numbers are 6, 13, 17, 25, 36, 40, 44.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Let your actions send an encouraging message to others to pitch in and help. Get involved in an event that makes you feel passionate about a cause and hopeful about the future. Mix business with pleasure, and you’ll connect with someone interesting. HHHHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Reevaluate along the way, and you’ll make better decisions. Timing and expertise will be essential if you want to be successful. Put your energy where it counts. HH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Mingle with people who share your interests. The information you pick up will help you restructure how you want to move forward. Change only what benefits you. Don’t take a risk with your health or assets. Travel and educational pursuits are favored. HHHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Place more faith in yourself and what you can do to make a difference. How you navigate your way through conversations and responsibilities will encourage others to offer suggestions and hands-on help. Discipline and determination will get you where you want to go. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Think before taking on too much, or overstepping your boundaries will result in backlash. Live up to your promises, and you’ll reach your expectations. Handle money, health and contracts with discipline and a no-nonsense attitude. Pay attention to details and your appearance. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Take control before situations get blown out of proportion. Be responsible, and nurture meaningful relationships to avoid an argument. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): You’re in a favorable position. Embrace opportunities that come your way. Enjoy time spent with loved ones or those who share the same things as you. HHHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Share the information you verify to avoid repercussions. Protect your position, reputation and health. HH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Stay calm, relaxed and collected, and you’ll make headway. Choose peace and love over chaos. HHHHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Make domestic changes that lower your overhead and encourage you to initiate a strict budget. A partnership looks promising if you divide responsibilities equally. Make your intentions clear, and you’ll find out where you stand. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Talks will lead to trouble, and false information will cause emotional setbacks and disrupt your plans. Romance is favored. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Try something exciting. A creative venue will spark your interest and encourage you to take the plunge and start a new adventure. Expand your plans to include a means to turn what you enjoy doing into a profitable endeavor. HHH
H: Avoid conflicts; work behind the scenes. HH: You can accomplish, but don’t rely on others. HHH: Focus and you’ll reach your goals. HHHH: Aim high; start new projects. HHHHH: Nothing can stop you; go for gold.