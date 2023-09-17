Happy birthday for Sept. 19: Discipline will help you achieve things, but don’t let it stifle your creativity. Stick to the truth and complete your mission. Your numbers are 9, 17, 26, 32, 38, 44, 49.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Emotional matters will cost you if you lack realism. Being able to do things your way will give you limitless energy and enthusiasm to outmaneuver anyone who tries to get in your way. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You’ll gravitate toward serious people pursuing a similar mission. Be open about what you want and turn your plans into something tangible. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Go about your business, and don’t stop until you are satisfied with the results. Personal growth requires time, energy and imagination. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Participate and see what happens. A partnership looks promising but will require input if you want to maintain equality. Make changes based on your needs and reap the rewards. HHHHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Contain your enthusiasm to jump in and take over. Gauge your time and test the waters before you plunge into something that causes emotional or physical setbacks. HH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Make your move. Change can be frightening, but regret will haunt you. Life lessons lead to wisdom, success and personal satisfaction. HHHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Poor judgment will cost you. You can help others, but not at the expense of stifling your progress. Put your energy where it brings the highest return. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Keep the momentum flowing. Conversations will lead to concrete results and positive change. Look for a unique way to present what you want to pursue, and the interest in your plan will mount. A personal change will lead to an unexpected opportunity. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Pay attention to your health. Protect your secrets from someone eager to hurt your reputation. Hard work will pay off and ward off trouble. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You are in a better position than you realize. Stay focused on what you are trying to achieve, and put everything into getting the results that will increase your profile. Refuse to let personal matters disrupt your concentration. Finish what you start. HHHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Poor behavior will make you vulnerable. Build your strength and improve your image in order to stifle negative outside influences. Make romance a priority. HH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Put the brakes on any far-fetched or overpriced suggestion. Surround yourself with solid people who aren’t afraid to tell you the truth. Make decisions based on facts. HHHHH
H: Avoid conflicts; work behind the scenes. HH: You can accomplish, but don’t rely on others. HHH: Focus and you’ll reach your goals. HHHH: Aim high; start new projects. HHHHH: Nothing can stop you; go for gold.