Happy birthday for July 4: Call on those you trust to tell you the truth and contribute sound advice. Keep your finances in order, and don't be tempted to spend on things you don't need. Spontaneity can be thrilling and inviting but can also lead to unwanted expenses. Use your knowledge and experience to recognize what you want and how to make your dreams come true. Tenacity and creativity will pay off. Your numbers are 6, 17, 21, 27, 32, 43, 46.

Recommended for you