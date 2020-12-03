It’s last call for El Donaldson Stadium.
For 51 years it has been the home of the Bowling Green Purples, but after Friday’s Class 5A playoff game against North Bullitt the lights will go off for the final time and work will begin on a new stadium that should be ready in time for the 2021 season.
The stadium has seen a lot of games – the Purples are 240-68 all time at the facility – and harbors plenty of memories for players, teams, coaches and families.
“There are so many stories and so many memories,” Bowling Green coach Mark Spader said. “There are heartbreaking stories out there as much as the victories that we have had. There have been some huge crowds. I think what makes it so special is that we have a great program and all those memories are tied to that stadium and that field.”
While the Purples have built one of the top programs in the state, many who remember the early days of the stadium remember a program still trying to find its footing. Bowling Green was 2-8 in the stadium’s first year in 1969 – including a 70-0 homecoming loss to Paducah Tilghman.
Andy Sears was a senior on that team, a starting wideout and defensive back. Sears said the first year the team was shuttled back and forth from the school on Center Street to the stadium, while construction continued on the new school directly behind the El. Sears' father was in the trucking business and hauled sod in for the field, with Sears and other players helping put the sod down.
The Purples' first home game was a 24-12 win over Christian County, and according to Sears the first touchdown was a defensive score by Tim Booth.
But it wasn’t all cheery memories for Sears, who broke his ribs and punctured his lung making a play during the game.
“It was kind of melancholy for me, bittersweet,” Sears said. “It certainly made the first home game of my senior year very memorable as far as what happened and then I wound up being in the hospital that same night. It was very easy to remember that.”
Roy Beard was a freshman the year El Donaldson opened.
His connections to the stadium stretch from his father Monie Beard, who had the field named after him shortly after he passed away in 1999, to his three sons playing for the Purples. Beard has also served as color analyst on radio broadcasts for the past 21 years – following in his father’s footsteps.
He admits Friday is going to have a special feel.
“It will be different,” Beard said. “I’ve talked to some that played and some of them from out of town were just not aware of it – that they were going to be tearing it down. I’ve had a lot of good memories – a lot of Friday nights out. It will be different.
“It will be a turning of the page.”
Former coach Kevin Wallace’s memories of El Donaldson Stadium also stretch back to that first year, when he was an elementary student playing on the hill on the visitor’s side with friends during the games – a pastime that has continued.
Wallace played against Bowling Green while he was at Warren East and was a 24-year-old coach who guided the Raiders to a 6-0 win over the Purples on a rain-soaked field in 1985 – the Raiders' only win against Bowling Green in 33 meetings.
“There are a lot of memories there,” Wallace said. “I do think that it has been a great place to coach and to play. The stadium is different because it only has seating on one side. I think, as an opposing coach, I found out in 2019 there are still some hecklers that like to stand behind the opposing bench and let you know that you are not at home anymore.
“... There is an environment there that is a little different than a lot of places that you go to.”
Wallace said that watching his sons Ryan and Cameron Wallace grow up in the stadium is something he will always cherish.
“It’s not just that they played there, they grew up at that stadium,” Wallace said. “When I took the coaching job in 1996, Ryan was 6 years old and Cameron wasn’t born. Those kids grew up in that locker room and grew up in that stadium, grew up going to practice and being over there on Sunday afternoons when we were doing our staff meetings.
“... For me it is not just that my sons played there and had so much success there. They got to play in six state championship games, so they won a lot of games in that stadium, but from my standpoint there are a lot of dad memories before they ever got in uniform.”
Wallace’s last time at El Donaldson Stadium was last season when he returned as the head coach at St. Xavier.
“I had no idea that night was going to be the last time I would be at that stadium,” Wallace said. “It was much more emotional, much different than playing Bowling Green up here. It was not about a concrete stadium. It was about people, because you knew there were going to be a lot of people there that you were indebted to for the success you enjoyed, the friendships you built and the relationships you had.”
The family bonds to El Donaldson Stadium are a common thread to many who have played there.
Wes Watt, a senior on the 1998 team, said those family bonds have made it a special place.
“It’s one of the most unique stadiums that I have ever seen, especially in this area,” Watt said. “I just remember all the great relationships and great players that I had the privilege to play with. Being able to go back year after year to most of the games has meant a lot to me because most of my family went to Bowling Green High going all the way back to the 1960s.
“We are certainly going to miss the old stadium, but we realize things need to be upgraded and times change.”
For Jordan Dingle and the rest of the senior class, Friday’s game has extra meaning knowing this will be the final game at El Donaldson Stadium.
“It’s really an honor to be the last group to play on it – knowing that it means a lot to a lot of people and to me as well,” Dingle said.
While the crowd will be limited due to guidelines because of the coronavirus pandemic, Spader said he expects that some people will still attend just because it is the last game at the stadium, adding the best final chapter would be a win.
“I am trying to stay focused on the fact that this is a really good North Bullitt team and it is for a region title,” Spader said. “We need to take care of that business. That is the way to send it off.”
