“Quiet Street: On American Privilege,” by Nick McDonell. New York: Pantheon Books.
“A bold and deeply personal exploration of wealth, power, and the American elite, exposing how the ruling class — intentionally or not —perpetuates cycles of injustice” — writes an unnamed reviewer of Nick McDonnell’s latest, autobiographical book.
“Quiet Street: On American Privilege” by Nick McDonell entertains and informs as he describes elements of the elite class with amusing stories from his own experiences. Throughout the book, McDonell calls the elite the “one percent.” It wasn’t easy to put down because the turning of every page disclosed another prying anecdote about how the elite in America lives.
McDonell grew up on New York City’s Upper East Side. If you are not a New Yorker, as many of us are not, the Upper East Side is a neighborhood defined by its wealth and influence. As a child, McDonell enjoyed everything that rarefied world entailed — sailing lessons in the Hamptons, school galas at the Met, holiday trips on private jets, colonial-chic hotel stays and the insularity of existence that comes with growing up with those who believe in meritocracy as always fair.
Reading “Quiet Street” brought to mind novels like “The Bonfire of the Vanities,” “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” and “The Great Gatsby,” where wealth is not secret, decadence is not perceived and arrogance is considered normal. McDonell admits that “such behavior extends to the highest reaches of power, as was clear in President Trump’s casual sexism and violence.”
“In Quiet Street,” McDonell returns to the sidewalks of his youth to write about the people he knows best, the one percent. What, exactly, is the one percent? In 2022, the income threshold globally was about $170,000 per year per adult. In the United States, it was higher, about $500,000.
But income is only a part of the wealth about which McDonell writes. His definition of wealth includes distributional wealth, which encompasses the accumulation of physical assets like houses, stocks and CDs, and intangible assets like education, house location and a professional career. He does an admirable job describing the one percent and what they do and enjoy.
The author shares his affection for the private school he attended. He says all-male Buckley had a reputation for rigor, conservatism, old wealth and athletic dominance over the other “top tier” private schools in New York City.
He says these “top tier” private schools have more in common than not. According to McDonell, a child attending any of these elite schools would be well prepared to achieve, maintain and perhaps surpass his parents’ position in society. However, he confesses that these successes are accomplished as much by what is not taught as what is.
From hunting trips in Scotland and England and fox hunts in France to schoolyard micro-aggressions and courtship rites of sexually precocious teens, McDonell examines the rearing of the elite class in what another reviewer described as “scalpel-sharp detail, documenting how wealth and power are hoarded, encoded, and passed down from one generation to the next. What’s more, he demonstrates how outsiders — the poor, the nonwhite, the suburban — are kept out.” I agree with the reviewer’s opinion.
McDonell wrote this book because he wished to understand himself. And what he discovered, he wanted to share. In contrast to the upside benefits of being wealthy, he believes there is a downside to being in the one percent and living in The Bubble. According to the author, people in The Bubble tend to treat the inequality of wealth distribution as an immutable feature of human society rather than the result of choices that they are making for themselves and their children.
Provocative and intimate, “Quiet Street” is written with compassion. It surfaces the joys and problems of America’s one percent. Yet, rather than write about social injustice experienced by those who bear its brunt, McDonell unflinchingly writes about what he knows best, the one percent among whom he was raised.
I enjoyed “Quiet Street” because it confirmed most of the stories about how the wealthy and powerful live their lives and shape our world. It was impressively insightful and entertaining. “Quiet Street: On American Privilege” piqued my interest in reading other books by Nick McDonell.
I highly recommend reading it.
Nick McDonell is the author of “Twelve,” “The Third Brother,” “An Expensive Education” and “The Council of Animals,” as well as a work of political theory, “The Civilization of Perpetual Movement,” and four books on the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, “The End Of Major Combat Operations,” “Green On Blue,” “The Widow’s Network” and “The Bodies in Person.” He has contributed reporting and essays to Harper’s, “The London Review of Books,” “Liberation, The Paris Review,” “The New Yorker” and “TIME,” among other publications. His work has been published in twenty-three countries and has appeared on best-seller lists around the world.
– Reviewed by Harold T. Little, Jr. Associate Professor of Accounting (retired), WKU