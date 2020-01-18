Likely shower chances will be with us through the early part of today, before a cold front transverses east over the area this afternoon. This will cause the stout, southerly winds out ahead of the front to shift out of the northwest, bringing a much colder feel to the entire region. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com http://wxornotbg.com/.
Saturday: 58˚/ 40˚ Showers/Storms Likely
Sunday: 32˚/ Low 23˚ Mostly Sunny
Monday: 27˚/ 14˚ Mostly Sunny
Tuesday: 37˚/ 16˚ Mostly Sunny
Wednesday: 46˚/ 22˚ Increasing Clouds
