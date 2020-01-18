Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR PORTIONS OF CENTRAL KENTUCKY AND EXTREME SOUTHERN INDIANA... .WINDS WILL PICK UP OUT OF THE SOUTH AND SOUTHWEST THIS MORNING AHEAD OF A STRONG COLD FRONT FORECAST TO CROSS THE REGION THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING. GUSTS TO 45 MPH OR MORE WILL BE POSSIBLE THROUGH THE MORNING HOURS AND INTO THE EARLY AFTERNOON. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST /NOON CST/ THIS AFTERNOON... * TIMING...THE PEAK WIND GUSTS ARE EXPECTED DURING THE MID MORNING HOURS. * WINDS...GUSTS OF 40-45 MPH ARE EXPECTED. * IMPACTS...A FEW POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. DRIVING MAY BE DIFFICULT ALONG EAST TO WEST ORIENTED ROADS, PARTICULARLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WIND ADVISORY MEANS THAT WIND GUSTS OF OVER 40 MPH ARE EXPECTED. WINDS THIS STRONG CAN MAKE DRIVING DIFFICULT... ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. USE EXTRA CAUTION. &&