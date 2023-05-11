A behavioral risk factor survey conducted in the state of Kentucky in 2022, in which individuals self-reported information about their physical and mental wellbeing, resulted in several concerning findings. Many of which were particularly worrisome to the commonwealth and even more specific, to our southcentral Kentucky region.
Robin Gregory, vice president of Behavioral Health at LifeSkills, said that since May is Mental Health Awareness month, this would be a prime time to make our community members aware of the survey results and draw attention to some of the concerning statistics that were revealed:
•The connection between mental health and substance use is very strong and has ample research behind it. People who face frequent mental distress or serious mental illness are at an increased risk for suicide, as well, but it is important to realize that suicide also impacts people who have never received a mental health diagnosis. In Warren County, 16.6% of the population reported frequent mental distress.
•In our region of southcentral Kentucky, on average, people reported having five mentally unhealthy days per month.
Gregory describes these days as days when you might be feeling sad, down, depressed, anxious or not feeling quite like your typical self. “That’s a lot of bad days,” Gregory said. “Five might not sound like much, but it adds up to 60 bad days a year, and that is a long time to be miserable.”
•In the southcentral Kentucky region, adults have the seventh highest rate of depression diagnosis in the state. This part of Kentucky falls in line with the average prevalence of a diagnosis of depression. This means that our part of the state isn’t seeing an elevation compared to the rest of the state, but it would still be better to have a lower prevalence rate.
•Unfortunately, our region has the highest number of young people with suicidal ideation and suicide attempts compared to the rest of the state. This means that our region is experiencing more rates of suicidal ideation and/or attempts than areas in the state with larger populations, such as Louisville and Lexington. This is one reason why recognizing the need for mental health and suicide prevention awareness and treatment is so important.
“There are several factors that can affect a person’s mental health,” Gregory said. “Where a person is born. Where they live. Where they work. Where they learn. Where they play. Their economic stability, or lack thereof.
"All of these things, and more, can affect their mental health. A lot is out of their control.”
But Gregory believes there are things we do have influence over. Who do we spend time with? Do we take care of ourselves physically? Do we take care of our home environment? Are we getting enough sleep? Are we eating nutritional foods and staying hydrated? Are we setting goals and priorities for ourselves? Are we practicing gratitude and positivity? Are we finding ways to give back to the community or to those living near us?
“I think it is so important for people to find ways to connect with others socially,” Gregory said. “Going on hikes, riding bikes, crafting, game nights. Look for ways to do things you enjoy doing with people you enjoy being around.”
Gregory feels strongly about the stigma attached to mental health. “I am a firm believer that life is not intended to live alone,” Gregory said. “I think that we should not be afraid of the stigma of mental health and not be afraid to ask for help when we need it. Whether that help is from a close friend or from a mental health professional. Don’t be afraid of what others might think. Everyone should have someone they can reach out to when they need help.”
National Suicide and Crisis Hotline: 988
National Mental Health Hotline: 866-903-3787
LifeSkills HELP Line 270-843-HELP (4357)
To call LifeSkills to make an appointment with a mental health professional, call 270-901-5999 (They’ll take some information over the phone and in most cases you can be seen within a week. In-person and virtual or telehealth appointments are available.)
— Maureen Mahaney coordinates public information for LifeSkills Inc., a nonprofit, behavioral health care corporation that plans for and serves the people of southcentral Kentucky in three main areas: mental health, addiction and developmental disabilities. Her column appears monthly.