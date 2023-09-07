Seven years ago, Chris Booker made the decision to end his life. He’d struggled with a substance abuse addiction for most, if not all, of his adult life. He had been through several drug treatment programs, but nothing changed. He accepted the fact that he was at the very end of his rope and that he’d burned all of his bridges.
Many years ago, his great grandfather had died by suicide, and his father had died by suicide only a year before Booker made his attempt. He felt as though he was out of options, out of drugs, out of money … out of resources.
Booker put the gun to his chest and pulled the trigger. The gun didn’t fire, due to a glitch. When he heard the “click,” he was filled with fear and confusion. “As soon as I did it and it didn’t work, I was in shock, and it was hard for me to comprehend.” Booker said. “The immense burden of the guilt of it drove me to get help right away.”
He considers this the “reset” moment of his life. “The weight I carried leading up to this event was the weight from my entire life,“ Booker said. “I had to learn how to come to terms with my past. To deal with and accept all that had happened and to look to the future as my opportunity to focus on only what was in front of me … my relationship with my daughter, my relationship with my family.”
“I got help wherever I could. I began to minimize everything in my life. It was like peeling an onion. I figured out more and more as I moved slowly forward, one layer at a time,” said Booker. “It eventually dawned on me that I was so quick to make this all go away, but at some point I realized how precious life truly is.”
Booker credits his job at LifeSkills as the best therapy for him because he is able to help other people by sharing his story and philosophy. “I was allowed to blossom and share what I wanted to share of my story in my own time, and it played a big part in my personal recovery.”
Booker is now a Supported Housing Specialist at LifeSkills and an active member on LifeSkills “Zero Suicide Workgroup Initiative” team, whose main goal is to spread the message of suicide prevention and to ensure that the central role of clinical care incorporates an awareness of suicide prevention.
“The signing of a proclamation by local officials designating September as Suicide Prevention Month will take place in Bowling Green on Thursday, Sept. 14 at 11 a.m. on the steps of City Hall at 1001 College St.,” Booker said. “This event was planned in conjunction with LifeSkills, and a reception with light refreshments will follow at the LifeSkills 10th Street Location, 300 East 10th St.”
Booker also announced an “Out of the Darkness” walk for suicide prevention awareness, made possible through the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention that will take place on Sunday, Sept. 24 at Bowling Green High School. Registration is at noon and the walk begins at 2 p.m. Everyone is welcome to join.
In addition, Booker wanted to promote the 988 national crisis number that anyone can call at any time, 24/7, in the United States.
“It’s not just for suicide,” Booker stressed. “It is for any crisis … mental health, substance abuse, and/or emotional distress. It can be easily texted or called and you don’t have to be the person in crisis to dial it. You can be with someone and dial it on their behalf. They do not require any personal information or geolocation and you will be connected to someone in your region.”
Amy Hutchinson, manager of LifeSkills Regional Prevention Center, also serves on the Zero Suicide Workgroup Initiative. She believes the 988 number can be a lifesaver.
“Our Prevention Center will be distributing vinyl stickers (30,000 of them) with the 988 number printed on them to every sixth- through 12th-grader in our region,” Hutchinson said. “We hope the 988 program prevents involuntary hospitalizations, improves access to mental health care and links individuals to other available community services, as needed. There is also a 24 to 72 hour follow-up component, if consent is provided, to ensure that appropriate connections have been made.”
Meanwhile, Hutchinson and her staff work hard to provide trainings in QPR (Question, Persuade and Refer), a community-focused, nationally recognized suicide prevention program that empowers communities to effectively intervene on behalf of people in crisis.
“We have currently trained over 1,000 people throughout our region in this program,” Hutchinson said. “Participants are taught how to recognize the warning signs of suicide. They are given guidelines on how to question a person about potential suicidal thoughts, and they learn how to refer them to appropriate professional services.”
Another key training offered by the LifeSkills Regional Prevention Center is the Youth Mental Health First Aid Program (YMHFA). Hutchinson said they have already trained 100 people who have learned to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental health and substance use challenges among children.
“This program is geared toward anyone who works with adolescents from 12 to 18,” Hutchinson said.
If you have a group that would be interested in receiving a free QPR or YMHFA training, call 270-901-5000, Ext. 1095.
— Maureen Mahaney coordinates public information for LifeSkills, Inc., a nonprofit, behavioral health care corporation that plans for and serves the people of southcentral Kentucky in three main areas: mental health, addiction and developmental disabilities. Her column appears monthly.