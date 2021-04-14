Skeletal remains found last year in Hart County have been confirmed as those of a Berea man who went missing five years ago.
Kentucky State Police said dental records identified the remains as those of Jacob Tipton, a 25-year-old who was last seen April 23, 2016, in Berea.
Two weeks after his disappearance, Tipton's SUV was found abandoned near a cemetery in Hart County, according to reports.
A neighbor found the remains Feb. 23, 2020, in a field near the 1100 block of North Nelson Road in Hart County.
No cause of death has been determined, according to KSP.
