Barring unforeseen circumstances, the Daily News will resume regular print publication and delivery with Tuesday's edition.
We are continuously publishing our latest coverage to bgdailynews.com, where full access is currently free to all readers.
If you have been affected by damage (residential or business), please register with the American Red Cross. This may be done in person at Jennings Creek Elementary School, 2617 Russellville Road. An online portal will soon be established.
SHELTER
Overnight:
Jennings Creek Elementary, 2617 Russellville Road. (American Red Cross). Food and beds available.
SOKY Fairgrounds, 1515 Glen Lily Road (Bowling Green Jaycees). Pets welcome. Food and beds available.
Daytime:
Kummer Little Recreation Center, 333 College St., will be open all this week from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. for anyone who needs a place to get out of weather, charge phones, etc. Transportation may be provided from there to the overnight shelters.
FOOD/SUPPORT:
Bowling Green Independent School District Elementary schools - open for assistance from 10 am - 1 pm on Monday and Tuesday. Lunch will be provided, nurses will be on site, and counselors will be available.
INFORMATION:
The 211 telephone service is prepared to direct you to other resources.
If you are looking for a loved one from out of town, call 270-393-4116.
VOLUNTEERS:
Trained rescue volunteers (experienced/trained law enforcement, emergency responders, military or others) may call 270-393-4116 to be connected with the Bowling Green Fire Department or will be vetted onsite at the BGFD Command Vehicle at Jennings Creek Elementary.
Bowling Green Junior High from 9am-4pm Monday and Tuesday. Specific items needed include: blankets, bottled water, batteries, plastic totes, diapers, and baby wipes.
CLEANUP: Please separate natural debris (tree limbs, branches) piles from building material or household materials and place at curb. This debris must be separated, as it has to be handled differently for disposal.
If you get it to the curb, local recovery workers will take it from there.
Be sure to use ONLY contractors licensed by the Bowling Green-Warren County Contractors Licensing Board.